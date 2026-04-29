You can now pay for Cloudflare services directly from your bank account using Instant Bank Payments via Link.

What changed

Link ↗ now supports bank account payments in addition to cards. If you have a bank account saved in Link, it appears as a payment option at checkout. If not, you can connect one during the checkout flow.

How to use it

During checkout, select your bank account from your saved Link payment methods. Confirm the payment.

After your first Link authentication, your bank account is available for future purchases without re-entering details.

Who is eligible

Instant Bank Payments via Link is available to US-based self-serve accounts across all Cloudflare products. Your existing cards remain available at checkout.