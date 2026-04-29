Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Instant Bank Payments via Link
You can now pay for Cloudflare services directly from your bank account using Instant Bank Payments via Link.
Link ↗ now supports bank account payments in addition to cards. If you have a bank account saved in Link, it appears as a payment option at checkout. If not, you can connect one during the checkout flow.
- During checkout, select your bank account from your saved Link payment methods.
- Confirm the payment.
After your first Link authentication, your bank account is available for future purchases without re-entering details.
Instant Bank Payments via Link is available to US-based self-serve accounts across all Cloudflare products. Your existing cards remain available at checkout.
Bank-based Link payments appear in your billing history with the payment method shown as
link and last four digits as
0000. For details, refer to the Instant Bank Payments via Link documentation.