Cloud Observatory connection metrics improvements

The Cloud Observatory ↗ on Radar now provides improved connection metric insights, offering new ways to explore TCP round-trip time, TCP handshake duration, TLS handshake duration, and response header receive duration across cloud provider origin servers.

The Cloud Observatory overview ↗ now shows connection metrics broken down by cloud provider, making it easy to compare connection performance across Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud.

Each provider page ↗ now shows connection metrics for the top five regions, with a selector to rank by lowest or highest values.

Each region page ↗ now displays connection metrics as percentile distributions (25th percentile, median, and 75th percentile), providing insight into the range and variability of connection times.