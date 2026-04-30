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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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Cloud Observatory connection metrics improvements

Radar

The Cloud Observatory on Radar now provides improved connection metric insights, offering new ways to explore TCP round-trip time, TCP handshake duration, TLS handshake duration, and response header receive duration across cloud provider origin servers.

The Cloud Observatory overview now shows connection metrics broken down by cloud provider, making it easy to compare connection performance across Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud.

Screenshot of Cloud Observatory connection metrics broken down by cloud provider

Each provider page now shows connection metrics for the top five regions, with a selector to rank by lowest or highest values.

Screenshot of Cloud Observatory connection metrics broken down by region for a provider

Each region page now displays connection metrics as percentile distributions (25th percentile, median, and 75th percentile), providing insight into the range and variability of connection times.

Screenshot of Cloud Observatory connection metrics with percentile distribution for a region

These views are also available through the Origins API, using the timeseries_groups endpoint with the ORIGIN, REGION, or PERCENTILE dimension.