Classify sensitive content with Data Classification

Cloudflare DLP now includes Data Classification, which lets administrators organize and label sensitive content using labels, templates, and reusable data classes.

With Data Classification, administrators can define labels such as sensitivity schemas and levels, and data tag groups and tags. Administrators can also build from Cloudflare-managed templates and create reusable data classes that combine detection entries, other data classes, sensitivity levels, and data tags.

You can then use those classifications in custom DLP profiles to identify the severity of sensitive content, understand where it exists, and apply that logic consistently across DLP profiles.

For more information, refer to Data Classification.