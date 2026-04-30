Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Shared dictionaries passthrough now in open beta
Shared dictionaries (RFC 9842 ↗) let an origin compress a response against a previous version of the same resource that the browser already has cached, so only the difference between versions travels over the wire. Shared dictionaries passthrough is now in open beta on all plans.
In passthrough mode, Cloudflare:
- Forwards the
Use-As-Dictionaryand
Available-Dictionaryheaders between client and origin without modification.
- Treats
dcb(Dictionary-Compressed Brotli) and
dcz(Dictionary-Compressed Zstandard) as valid
Content-Encodingvalues end to end, without recompressing them.
- Extends the cache key to vary on
Available-Dictionaryand
Accept-Encodingso each delta-compressed variant is cached correctly.
Your origin manages the dictionary lifecycle: deciding which assets are dictionaries, attaching
Use-As-Dictionary headers, and producing deltas in response to
Available-Dictionary requests. Cloudflare handles the transport and the cache.
In internal testing on a 272 KB JavaScript bundle, the asset shrinks from 92.1 KB with Gzip to 2.6 KB with delta Zstandard against the previous version — a 97% reduction over standard compression — with download times improving by 81–89% versus Gzip.
Shared dictionaries work with browsers that advertise
dcb or
dcz in
Accept-Encoding. Today, this includes Chrome 130 or later and Edge 130 or later.
Turn on passthrough for your zone with a single API call:
You can also turn it on under Speed > Settings > Content Optimization in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗. For full origin setup instructions and a working test recipe, refer to Shared dictionaries, or try the live demo at canicompress.com ↗.