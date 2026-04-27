Cache Response Rules now support zone versioning

Cache Response Rules now work with Version Management. You can version response-phase cache settings and promote them through environments, just like Cache Rules and other supported configurations.

What changed

Previously, Cache Response Rules were excluded from zone versioning. Any response-phase rule you created applied globally across all environments with no way to test changes in staging first. Cache Rules already supported versioning, but the response phase, where you modify Cache-Control directives, manage cache tags, and strip headers, did not.

Cache Response Rules are now fully integrated with Version Management. You can create or modify response-phase rules within a version, and those changes stay scoped to that version until promoted.

Benefits

Safe rollout of cache behavior changes : Test response-phase rules in a staging environment before promoting to production. Catch unintended caching side effects early.

: Test response-phase rules in a staging environment before promoting to production. Catch unintended caching side effects early. Parity with Cache Rules : Cache Response Rules now follow the same versioning workflow as Cache Rules, so you can manage all cache configuration through a single promotion pipeline.

: Cache Response Rules now follow the same versioning workflow as Cache Rules, so you can manage all cache configuration through a single promotion pipeline. Independent environment control: Run different response-phase cache settings per environment. For example, strip Set-Cookie headers in staging to validate cacheability without affecting production traffic.

Get started

Configure Cache Response Rules in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ under Caching > Cache Rules, or via the Rulesets API. For more details, refer to the Cache Response Rules documentation and the Version Management documentation.