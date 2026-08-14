HTTP/3 (with QUIC)

HTTP/3 uses QUIC, which is a secure-by-default transport protocol. HTTP/3 improves page load times in a similar way to HTTP/2. However, the QUIC transport protocol solves TCP's head-of-line blocking problem, meaning that performance over lossy networks can be better.
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Availability
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
HTTP/3 is available to all plans (though it does require an SSL certificate at Cloudflare’s edge network).
To enable HTTP/3 in the dashboard:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
- Select your account and zone.
- Go to Speed > Settings.
- Go to Protocol Optimization.
- For HTTP/3, switch the toggle to On.
To enable HTTP/3 with the API, send a
PATCH request with
http3 as the setting name in the URI path, and the
value parameter set to
"on".