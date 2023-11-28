Cloudflare Docs
HTTP/3 (with QUIC)

HTTP/3 uses QUIC, which is a secure-by-default transport protocol. HTTP/3 improves page load times in a similar way to HTTP/2. However, the QUIC transport protocol solves TCP’s head-of-line blocking problem, meaning that performance over lossy networks can be better.

​​ Availability

FreeProBusinessEnterprise

YesYesYesYes

​​ Enable HTTP/3

HTTP/3 is available to all plans (though it does require an SSL certificate at Cloudflare’s edge network).

To enable HTTP/3 in the dashboard:

  1. Log into the Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Select your account and zone.
  3. Go to Speed > Optimization.
  4. Go to Protocol Optimization.
  5. For HTTP/3, switch the toggle to On.

To enable HTTP/3 with the API, send a PATCH request with the value parameter set to "on".