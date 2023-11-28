HTTP/3 (with QUIC)

HTTP/3 uses QUIC, which is a secure-by-default transport protocol. HTTP/3 improves page load times in a similar way to HTTP/2. However, the QUIC transport protocol solves TCP’s head-of-line blocking problem, meaning that performance over lossy networks can be better. For more background on HTTP/3, visit the Learning Center External link icon Open external link .

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes

HTTP/3 is available to all plans (though it does require an SSL certificate at Cloudflare’s edge network).