HTTP/3 (with QUIC)
HTTP/3 uses QUIC, which is a secure-by-default transport protocol. HTTP/3 improves page load times in a similar way to HTTP/2. However, the QUIC transport protocol solves TCP’s head-of-line blocking problem, meaning that performance over lossy networks can be better.
Availability
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Enable HTTP/3
HTTP/3 is available to all plans (though it does require an SSL certificate at Cloudflare’s edge network).
To enable HTTP/3 in the dashboard:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select your account and zone.
- Go to Speed > Optimization.
- Go to Protocol Optimization.
- For HTTP/3, switch the toggle to On.
To enable HTTP/3 with the API, send a
PATCH request with the
value parameter set to
"on".