HTTP/3 (with QUIC)

Overview Availability Enable HTTP/3

HTTP/3 uses QUIC, which is a secure-by-default transport protocol. HTTP/3 improves page load times in a similar way to HTTP/2. However, the QUIC transport protocol solves TCP's head-of-line blocking problem, meaning that performance over lossy networks can be better.

Note For more background on HTTP/3, visit the Learning Center ↗.

Note This setting is for connection between the user and Cloudflare. HTTP/3 connection to the origin is not yet supported.

Availability

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes

Enable HTTP/3

HTTP/3 is available to all plans (though it does require an SSL certificate at Cloudflare’s edge network).