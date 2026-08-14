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HTTP/3 (with QUIC)

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HTTP/3 uses QUIC, which is a secure-by-default transport protocol. HTTP/3 improves page load times in a similar way to HTTP/2. However, the QUIC transport protocol solves TCP's head-of-line blocking problem, meaning that performance over lossy networks can be better.

Availability

Free Pro Business Enterprise
Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes

Enable HTTP/3

HTTP/3 is available to all plans (though it does require an SSL certificate at Cloudflare’s edge network).

To enable HTTP/3 in the dashboard:

  1. Log into the Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Select your account and zone.
  3. Go to Speed > Settings.
  4. Go to Protocol Optimization.
  5. For HTTP/3, switch the toggle to On.

To enable HTTP/3 with the API, send a PATCH request with http3 as the setting name in the URI path, and the value parameter set to "on".

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