Optimize site speed

Learn more about how Cloudflare can accelerate your website and improve performance.
Concepts
Learn the fundamentals of website performance.
Feel free to skip if you have a technical background.
Before you begin
Before can improve your site’s performance, make sure you have already added that site to Cloudflare.
Optimization - By default
- Domain onboardingCloudflare provides lightning fast DNS resolution, so you likely will see speed improvements by onboarding your domain to Cloudflare.
Optimizations - One click needed
Once your domain is onboarded and your DNS records are proxied through Cloudflare, Cloudflare offers the following one-click optimizations for speeding up your site:
Optimization - Minimal setup
- Bulk redirectsBy using Bulk Redirects or Page Rules for URL forwarding, you can perform redirects at Cloudflare’s edge network instead of making requests travel all the way to your origin server.
- Customize cachingWith a few clicks, you can also adjust your cache settings to make resources more cacheable and improve cache hit rates.
Explore dedicated speed products
Cloudflare offers several dedicated products to improve the performance of your website.
Next steps
