Optimize site speed

Before can improve your site's performance, make sure you have already added that site to Cloudflare.

Cloudflare provides lightning fast DNS resolution , so you likely will see speed improvements by onboarding your domain to Cloudflare.

Apply gzip and brotli compression to some types of content.

With a few clicks, you can also adjust your cache settings to make resources more cacheable and improve cache hit rates.

By using Bulk Redirects or Page Rules for URL forwarding, you can perform redirects at Cloudflare’s edge network instead of making requests travel all the way to your origin server.

