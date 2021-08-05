Enable Logpush to Splunk

Cloudflare Logpush supports pushing logs directly to Splunk via the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.

​ Manage via the Cloudflare dashboard

Enable Logpush to Splunk via the dashboard.

To enable the Cloudflare Logpush service:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. Select the Enterprise domain you want to use with Logpush. Go to Analytics > Logs. Click Connect a service. A modal window opens where you will need to complete several steps. Select the data set you want to push to a storage service. Select the data fields to include in your logs. You can add or remove fields later by modifying your settings in Logs > Logpush. Select Splunk. Enter or select the following destination information: Splunk raw HTTP Event Collector URL

Channel ID

Auth Token

Source Type

Use insecure skip verify option Click Validate access. Click Save and Start Pushing to finish enabling Logpush.

Once connected, Cloudflare lists Splunk as a connected service under Logs > Logpush. Edit or remove connected services from here.

​ Manage via API

To set up a Splunk Logpush job:

Create a job with the appropriate endpoint URL and authentication parameters Enable the job to begin pushing logs

Note Unlike configuring Logpush jobs for AWS S3, GCS, or Azure, there is no ownership challenge when configuring Logpush to Splunk.

Only roles with Cloudflare Log Share edit permissions can read and configure Logpush jobs because job configurations may contain sensitive information. Ensure Log Share permissions are enabled before attempting to read or configure a Logpush job.

​ 1. Create a job

To create a job, make a POST request to the Logpush jobs endpoint with the following fields:

name (optional) - Use your domain name as the job name.

destination_conf - A log destination consisting of an endpoint URL, channel id, insecure-skip-verify flag, sourcetype, authorization header in the string format below. <SPLUNK-ENDPOINT-URL> : The Splunk raw HTTP Event Collector URL with port. Example: splunk.cf-analytics.com:8088/services/collector/raw . Cloudflare expects the HEC network port to be configured to :443 or :8088. Cloudflare expects the Splunk endpoint to be /services/collector/raw while configuring and setting up the Logpush job. Ensure you've enabled HEC in Splunk. Refer to Splunk Analytics Integrations External link icon Open external link for information on how to set up HEC in Splunk. <SPLUNK-CHANNEL-ID> : A unique channel ID. This is a random GUID that you can generate by: Using an online tool like the GUID generator External link icon Open external link Using command line. Example: python -c 'import uuid; print(uuid.uuid4())' <INSECURE-SKIP-VERIFY> : Boolean value. Cloudflare recommends setting this value to false . Setting this value to true is equivalent to using the -k option with curl as shown in Splunk examples and is not recommended. Only set this value to true when HEC uses a self-signed certificate.



Note Cloudflare highly recommends setting this value to false . Refer to the Logpush FAQ for more information.

<SOURCE-TYPE> : The Splunk sourcetype. Example: cloudflare:json

: The Splunk sourcetype. Example: <SPLUNK-AUTH-TOKEN> : The Splunk authorization token that’s URL-encoded. Example: Splunk%20e6d94e8c-5792-4ad1-be3c-29bcaee0197d

"splunk://<SPLUNK-ENDPOINT-URL>?channel=<SPLUNK-CHANNEL-ID>&insecure-skip-verify=<INSECURE-SKIP-VERIFY>&sourcetype=<SOURCE-TYPE>&header_Authorization=<SPLUNK-AUTH-TOKEN>"



dataset - The category of logs you want to receive, which is either http_requests (default), spectrum_events , or firewall_events .

logpull_options (optional) - To configure fields, sample rate, and timestamp format, see Logpush API options. For timestamp, Cloudflare recommends using timestamps=rfc3339

Example request using cURL:

curl -s -X POST \

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ < ZONE_ID > /logpush/jobs \

-H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: c2547eb745079dac9320b638f5e225cf483cc5cfdda41" \

-d '{"name":"<DOMAIN_NAME>",

"destination_conf":"splunk://<SPLUNK-ENDPOINT-URL>?channel=<SPLUNK-CHANNEL-ID>&insecure-skip-verify=<INSECURE-SKIP-VERIFY>&sourcetype=<SOURCE-TYPE>&header_Authorization=<SPLUNK-AUTH-TOKEN>", "logpull_options":"fields=RayID,EdgeStartTimestamp×tamps=rfc3339", "dataset":"http_requests"}' | jq .



Response:

{

"errors" : [ ] ,

"messages" : [ ] ,

"result" : {

"id" : 100 ,

"dataset" : "http_requests" ,

"enabled" : false ,

"name" : "<DOMAIN_NAME>" ,

"logpull_options" : "fields=RayID,EdgeStartTimestamp×tamps=rfc3339" ,

"destination_conf" : "splunk://<SPLUNK-ENDPOINT-URL>?channel=<SPLUNK-CHANNEL-ID>&insecure-skip-verify=<INSECURE-SKIP-VERIFY>&sourcetype=<SOURCE-TYPE>&header_Authorization=<SPLUNK-AUTH-TOKEN>" ,

"last_complete" : null ,

"last_error" : null ,

"error_message" : null

} ,

"success" : true

}



To enable a job, make a PUT request to the Logpush jobs endpoint. Use the job ID returned from the previous step in the URL and send {"enabled":true} in the request body.

Example request using cURL:

curl -s -X PUT \

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ < ZONE_ID > /logpush/jobs/100 -d '{"enabled":true}' | jq .



Response:

{

"errors" : [ ] ,

"messages" : [ ] ,

"result" : {

"id" : 100 ,

"dataset" : "http_requests" ,

"enabled" : true ,

"name" : "<DOMAIN_NAME>" ,

"logpull_options" : "fields=RayID,EdgeStartTimestamp×tamps=rfc3339" ,

"destination_conf" : "splunk://<SPLUNK-ENDPOINT-URL>?channel=<SPLUNK-CHANNEL-ID>&insecure-skip-verify=<INSECURE-SKIP-VERIFY>&sourcetype=<SOURCE-TYPE>&header_Authorization=<SPLUNK-AUTH-TOKEN>" ,

"last_complete" : null ,

"last_error" : null ,

"error_message" : null

} ,

"success" : true

}



Refer to the Logpush FAQ for troubleshooting information.