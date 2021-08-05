Enable Logpush to Splunk
Cloudflare Logpush supports pushing logs directly to Splunk via the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.
Manage via the Cloudflare dashboard
Enable Logpush to Splunk via the dashboard.
To enable the Cloudflare Logpush service:
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
Select the Enterprise domain you want to use with Logpush.
Go to Analytics > Logs.
Click Connect a service. A modal window opens where you will need to complete several steps.
Select the data set you want to push to a storage service.
Select the data fields to include in your logs. You can add or remove fields later by modifying your settings in Logs > Logpush.
Select Splunk.
Enter or select the following destination information:
- Splunk raw HTTP Event Collector URL
- Channel ID
- Auth Token
- Source Type
- Use insecure skip verify option
Click Validate access.
Click Save and Start Pushing to finish enabling Logpush.
Once connected, Cloudflare lists Splunk as a connected service under Logs > Logpush. Edit or remove connected services from here.
Manage via API
To set up a Splunk Logpush job:
- Create a job with the appropriate endpoint URL and authentication parameters
- Enable the job to begin pushing logs
Only roles with Cloudflare Log Share edit permissions can read and configure Logpush jobs because job configurations may contain sensitive information. Ensure Log Share permissions are enabled before attempting to read or configure a Logpush job.
1. Create a job
To create a job, make a
POST request to the Logpush jobs endpoint with the following fields:
name(optional) - Use your domain name as the job name.
destination_conf- A log destination consisting of an endpoint URL, channel id, insecure-skip-verify flag, sourcetype, authorization header in the string format below.
<SPLUNK-ENDPOINT-URL>: The Splunk raw HTTP Event Collector URL with port. Example:
splunk.cf-analytics.com:8088/services/collector/raw.
- Cloudflare expects the HEC network port to be configured to :443 or :8088.
- Cloudflare expects the Splunk endpoint to be /services/collector/raw while configuring and setting up the Logpush job.
- Ensure you've enabled HEC in Splunk. Refer to Splunk Analytics Integrations for information on how to set up HEC in Splunk.
<SPLUNK-CHANNEL-ID>: A unique channel ID. This is a random GUID that you can generate by:
- Using an online tool like the GUID generator
- Using command line. Example:
python -c 'import uuid; print(uuid.uuid4())'
<INSECURE-SKIP-VERIFY>: Boolean value. Cloudflare recommends setting this value to
false. Setting this value to
trueis equivalent to using the
-koption with
curlas shown in Splunk examples and is not recommended. Only set this value to
truewhen HEC uses a self-signed certificate.
<SOURCE-TYPE>: The Splunk sourcetype. Example:
cloudflare:json
<SPLUNK-AUTH-TOKEN>: The Splunk authorization token that’s URL-encoded. Example:
Splunk%20e6d94e8c-5792-4ad1-be3c-29bcaee0197d
"splunk://<SPLUNK-ENDPOINT-URL>?channel=<SPLUNK-CHANNEL-ID>&insecure-skip-verify=<INSECURE-SKIP-VERIFY>&sourcetype=<SOURCE-TYPE>&header_Authorization=<SPLUNK-AUTH-TOKEN>"
dataset- The category of logs you want to receive, which is either
http_requests(default),
spectrum_events, or
firewall_events.
logpull_options(optional) - To configure fields, sample rate, and timestamp format, see Logpush API options. For timestamp, Cloudflare recommends using
timestamps=rfc3339
Example request using cURL:
curl -s -X POST \
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/logpush/jobs \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: c2547eb745079dac9320b638f5e225cf483cc5cfdda41" \
-d '{"name":"<DOMAIN_NAME>",
"destination_conf":"splunk://<SPLUNK-ENDPOINT-URL>?channel=<SPLUNK-CHANNEL-ID>&insecure-skip-verify=<INSECURE-SKIP-VERIFY>&sourcetype=<SOURCE-TYPE>&header_Authorization=<SPLUNK-AUTH-TOKEN>", "logpull_options":"fields=RayID,EdgeStartTimestamp×tamps=rfc3339", "dataset":"http_requests"}' | jq .
Response:
{
"errors": [],
"messages": [],
"result": {
"id": 100,
"dataset": "http_requests",
"enabled": false,
"name": "<DOMAIN_NAME>",
"logpull_options": "fields=RayID,EdgeStartTimestamp×tamps=rfc3339",
"destination_conf": "splunk://<SPLUNK-ENDPOINT-URL>?channel=<SPLUNK-CHANNEL-ID>&insecure-skip-verify=<INSECURE-SKIP-VERIFY>&sourcetype=<SOURCE-TYPE>&header_Authorization=<SPLUNK-AUTH-TOKEN>",
"last_complete": null,
"last_error": null,
"error_message": null
},
"success": true
}
2. Enable (update) a job
To enable a job, make a
PUT request to the Logpush jobs endpoint. Use the job ID returned from the previous step in the URL and send
{"enabled":true} in the request body.
Example request using cURL:
curl -s -X PUT \
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/logpush/jobs/100 -d'{"enabled":true}' | jq .
Response:
{
"errors": [],
"messages": [],
"result": {
"id": 100,
"dataset": "http_requests",
"enabled": true,
"name": "<DOMAIN_NAME>",
"logpull_options": "fields=RayID,EdgeStartTimestamp×tamps=rfc3339",
"destination_conf": "splunk://<SPLUNK-ENDPOINT-URL>?channel=<SPLUNK-CHANNEL-ID>&insecure-skip-verify=<INSECURE-SKIP-VERIFY>&sourcetype=<SOURCE-TYPE>&header_Authorization=<SPLUNK-AUTH-TOKEN>",
"last_complete": null,
"last_error": null,
"error_message": null
},
"success": true
}
Refer to the Logpush FAQ for troubleshooting information.