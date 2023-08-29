Remove a domain

You can remove domains from Cloudflare if needed.

However, Cloudflare will still retain your configuration history for 18 months, which is the default retention period for the zone’s audit logs.

​​ Before removing your domain

If you experience website issues, we recommend temporarily pausing Cloudflare to evaluate your website’s performance.

If you need to re-add the domain in a different account, make sure the current settings have been saved. For example, you may Import and export DNS records.

​​ Actions outside of Cloudflare

When you remove a domain from Cloudflare, it also prevents your domain from using Cloudflare for DNS resolution. To avoid DNS errors, update your nameservers at your domain registrar to use nameservers not owned by Cloudflare. Refer to Check if your nameservers are pointing to Cloudflare External link icon Open external link to confirm that your nameservers no longer point to Cloudflare.

At your registrar, make sure you do not have a DS DNS record. This record enables DNSSEC and could prevent your DNS records from being changed.

​​ Actions within Cloudflare

​​ Remove a domain activated in Cloudflare