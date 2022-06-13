Network layers
Below is a list of the different layers that makes up the open systems interconnection (OSI) model and the associated Cloudflare products.
|Network layer
|Protocol and related products
|7 Application layer
|HTTP, DNSAuthoritative DNS, CDN, Cloudflare Tunnel, Stream, Load Balancing, WAF, Bot Management
|6 Presentation layer
|5 Session layer
|4 Transport layer
|TCP/UDPSpectrum, Argo Smart Routing, Load Balancing
|3 Network layer
|IP, GRE, any packet/protocolMagic Transit, Magic Firewall, Magic WAN
|2 Datalink layer
|Direct connectionCloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI)
|1 Physical layer
|Direct connectionCloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI)