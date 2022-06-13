Cloudflare Docs
Fundamentals
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Fundamentals on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Network layers

Below is a list of the different layers that makes up the open systems interconnection (OSI) model and the associated Cloudflare products.

Network layerProtocol and related products
7 Application layerHTTP, DNS
Authoritative DNS, CDN, Cloudflare Tunnel, Stream, Load Balancing, WAF, Bot Management
6 Presentation layer
5 Session layer
4 Transport layerTCP/UDP
Spectrum, Argo Smart Routing, Load Balancing
3 Network layerIP, GRE, any packet/protocol
Magic Transit, Magic Firewall, Magic WAN
2 Datalink layerDirect connection
Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI)
1 Physical layerDirect connection
Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI)