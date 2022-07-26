Remove a domain

​​ Before removing your domain

If you are an Enterprise customer, contact your Customer Success Manager to change/cancel your subscriptions, upgrade/downgrade plans and delete accounts.

If you experience website issues, we recommend temporarily pausing Cloudflare to evaluate your website’s performance.

​​ Actions outside of Cloudflare

When you remove a domain from Cloudflare, it also prevents your domain from using Cloudflare for DNS resolution. To avoid DNS errors, update your nameservers at your domain registrar to use nameservers not owned by Cloudflare. Refer to Check if your nameservers are pointing to Cloudflare External link icon Open external link to confirm that your nameservers no longer point to Cloudflare.

At your registrar, make sure you do not have a DS DNS record. This record enables DNSSEC and could prevent your DNS records from being changed.

​​ Actions within Cloudflare

​​ Remove a domain activated in Cloudflare