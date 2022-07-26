Cloudflare Docs
Remove a domain

​​ Before removing your domain

If you are an Enterprise customer, contact your Customer Success Manager to change/cancel your subscriptions, upgrade/downgrade plans and delete accounts.

If you experience website issues, we recommend temporarily pausing Cloudflare to evaluate your website’s performance.

​​ Actions outside of Cloudflare

  • When you remove a domain from Cloudflare, it also prevents your domain from using Cloudflare for DNS resolution. To avoid DNS errors, update your nameservers at your domain registrar to use nameservers not owned by Cloudflare.

  • At your registrar, make sure you do not have a DS DNS record. This record enables DNSSEC and could prevent your DNS records from being changed.

​​ Actions within Cloudflare

​​ Remove a domain activated in Cloudflare

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.

  2. On the Overview page, find Advanced Actions and then select Remove Site from Cloudflare.

    Remove site from Cloudflare is an option under Advanced Actions

  3. Select Confirm.