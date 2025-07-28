 Skip to content
hero image

  1. Introducing pricing for the Browser Rendering API — $0.09 per browser hour

    Browser Rendering

    We’ve launched pricing for Browser Rendering, including a free tier and a pay-as-you-go model that scales with your needs. Starting August 20, 2025, Cloudflare will begin billing for Browser Rendering.

    There are two ways to use Browser Rendering. Depending on the method you use, here’s how billing will work:

    • REST API: Charged for Duration only ($/browser hour)
    • Workers Bindings: Charged for both Duration and Concurrency ($/browser hour and # of concurrent browsers)

    Included usage and pricing by plan

    PlanIncluded durationIncluded concurrencyPrice (beyond included)
    Workers Free10 minutes per day3 concurrent browsersN/A
    Workers Paid10 hours per month10 concurrent browsers (averaged monthly)1. REST API: $0.09 per additional browser hour
    2. Workers Bindings: $0.09 per additional browser hour
    $2.00 per additional concurrent browser

    What you need to know:

    • Workers Free Plan: 10 minutes of browser usage per day with 3 concurrent browsers at no charge.
    • Workers Paid Plan: 10 hours of browser usage per month with 10 concurrent browsers (averaged monthly) at no charge. Additional usage is charged as shown above.

    You can monitor usage via the Cloudflare dashboard. Go to Compute (Workers) > Browser Rendering.

    Browser Rendering dashboard

    If you've been using Browser Rendering and do not wish to incur charges, ensure your usage stays within your plan's included usage. To estimate costs, take a look at these example pricing scenarios.

  1. Scam domain category introduced under Security Threats

    Gateway

    We have introduced a new Security Threat category called Scam. Relevant domains are marked with the Scam category. Scam typically refers to fraudulent websites and schemes designed to trick victims into giving away money or personal information.

    New category added

    Parent IDParent NameCategory IDCategory Name
    21Security Threats191Scam

    Refer to Gateway domain categories to learn more.

  1. WAF Release - 2025-07-28

    WAF

    This week’s update spotlights several vulnerabilities across Apache Tomcat, MongoDB, and Fortinet FortiWeb. Several flaws related with a memory leak in Apache Tomcat can lead to a denial-of-service attack. Additionally, a code injection flaw in MongoDB's Mongoose library allows attackers to bypass security controls to access restricted data.

    Key Findings

    • Fortinet FortiWeb (CVE-2025-25257): An improper neutralization of special elements used in a SQL command vulnerability in Fortinet FortiWeb versions allows an unauthenticated attacker to execute unauthorized SQL code or commands.

    • Apache Tomcat (CVE-2025-31650): A improper Input Validation vulnerability in Apache Tomcat that could create memory leak when incorrect error handling for some invalid HTTP priority headers resulted in incomplete clean-up of the failed request.

    • MongoDB (CVE-2024-53900, CVE:CVE-2025-23061): Improper use of $where in match and a nested $where filter with a populate() match in Mongoose can lead to search injection.

    Impact

    These vulnerabilities target user-facing components, web application servers, and back-end databases. A SQL injection flaw in Fortinet FortiWeb can lead to data theft or system compromise. A separate issue in Apache Tomcat involves a memory leak from improper input validation, which could be exploited for a denial-of-service (DoS) attack. Finally, a vulnerability in MongoDB's Mongoose library allows attackers to bypass security filters and access unauthorized data through malicious search queries.

    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100804BerriAI - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2024-6587LogDisabledThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100812Fortinet FortiWeb - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-25257LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100813Apache Tomcat - DoS - CVE:CVE-2025-31650LogDisabledThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100815MongoDB - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-53900, CVE:CVE-2025-23061LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100816MongoDB - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-53900, CVE:CVE-2025-23061LogBlockThis is a New Detection

  1. WARP client for Windows (version 2025.6.824.1)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

    This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

    Changes and improvements

    • Improvements to better manage multi-user pre-login registrations.
    • Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.
    • Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.
    • Improvement to managed network detection checks for faster switching between managed networks.

    Known issues

    • For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 version KB5062553 or higher for resolution.

    • Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

    • Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

    • DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:

      • WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
      • A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
      • The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.

      To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.

  1. WARP client for macOS (version 2025.6.824.1)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

    This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

    Changes and improvements

    • Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.
    • Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.
    • Improvement to managed network detection checks for faster switching between managed networks.

    Known issues

    • macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
    • Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

  1. Gateway HTTP Filtering on all ports available in open BETA

    Gateway

    Gateway can now apply HTTP filtering to all proxied HTTP requests, not just traffic on standard HTTP (80) and HTTPS (443) ports. This means all requests can now be filtered by A/V scanning, file sandboxing, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and more.

    You can turn this setting on by going to Settings > Network > Firewall and choosing Inspect on all ports.

    HTTP Inspection on all ports setting

    To learn more, refer to Inspect on all ports (Beta).

  1. WARP client for Windows (version 2025.5.943.0)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

    This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

    Changes and improvements

    • WARP proxy mode now uses the operating system's DNS settings. Changes made to system DNS settings while in proxy mode require the client to be turned off then back on to take effect.
    • Changes to the SCCM VPN boundary support feature to no longer restart the SMS Agent Host (ccmexec.exe) service.
    • Fixed an issue affecting clients in Split Tunnel Include mode, where access to split-tunneled traffic was blocked after reconnecting the client.

    Known issues

    • For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 version KB5062553 or higher for resolution.

    • Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

    • Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

    • DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:

      • WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
      • A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
      • The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.

      To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.

  1. WARP client for macOS (version 2025.5.943.0)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

    This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

    Changes and improvements

    • WARP proxy mode now uses the operating system's DNS settings. Changes made to system DNS settings while in proxy mode require the client to be turned off then back on to take effect.
    • Fixed an issue affecting clients in Split Tunnel Include mode, where access to split-tunneled traffic was blocked after reconnecting the client.
    • For macOS deployments, the WARP client can now be managed using an mdm.xml file placed in /Library/Application Support/Cloudflare/mdm.xml. This new configuration option offers an alternative to the still supported method of deploying a managed plist through an MDM solution.

    Known issues

    • macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
    • Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

  1. WARP client for Linux (version 2025.5.943.0)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

    This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

    Changes and improvements

    • WARP proxy mode now uses the operating system's DNS settings. Changes made to system DNS settings while in proxy mode require the client to be turned off then back on to take effect.
    • Fixed an issue affecting clients in Split Tunnel Include mode, where access to split-tunneled traffic was blocked after reconnecting the client.

    Known issues

    • Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

  1. Browser Rendering now supports local development

    Browser Rendering

    You can now run your Browser Rendering locally using npx wrangler dev, which spins up a browser directly on your machine before deploying to Cloudflare's global network. By running tests locally, you can quickly develop, debug, and test changes without needing to deploy or worry about usage costs.

    Local Dev video

    Get started with this example guide that shows how to use Cloudflare's fork of Puppeteer (you can also use Playwright) to take screenshots of webpages and store the results in Workers KV.

  1. Test out code changes before shipping with per-branch preview deployments for Cloudflare Workers

    Workers

    Now, when you connect your Cloudflare Worker to a git repository on GitHub or GitLab, each branch of your repository has its own stable preview URL, that you can use to preview code changes before merging the pull request and deploying to production.

    This works the same way that Cloudflare Pages does — every time you create a pull request, you'll automatically get a shareable preview link where you can see your changes running, without affecting production. The link stays the same, even as you add commits to the same branch. These preview URLs are named after your branch and are posted as a comment to each pull request. The URL stays the same with every commit and always points to the latest version of that branch.

    PR comment preview

    Preview URL types

    Each comment includes two preview URLs as shown above:

    • Commit Preview URL: Unique to the specific version/commit (e.g., <version-prefix>-<worker-name>.<subdomain>.workers.dev)
    • Branch Preview URL: A stable alias based on the branch name (e.g., <branch-name>-<worker-name>.<subdomain>.workers.dev)

    How it works

    When you create a pull request:

    • A preview alias is automatically created based on the Git branch name (e.g., <branch-name> becomes <branch-name>-<worker-name>.<subdomain>.workers.dev)
    • No configuration is needed, the alias is generated for you
    • The link stays the same even as you add commits to the same branch
    • Preview URLs are posted directly to your pull request as comments (just like they are in Cloudflare Pages)

    Custom alias name

    You can also assign a custom preview alias using the Wrangler CLI, by passing the --preview-alias flag when uploading a version of your Worker:

    Terminal window
    wrangler versions upload --preview-alias staging

    Limitations while in beta

    • Only available on the workers.dev subdomain (custom domains not yet supported)
    • Requires Wrangler v4.21.0+
    • Preview URLs are not generated for Workers that use Durable Objects
    • Not yet supported for Workers for Platforms

  1. Google Bard Application replaced by Gemini

    Gateway

    The Google Bard application (ID: 1198) has been deprecated and fully removed from the system. It has been replaced by the Gemini application (ID: 1340). Any existing Gateway policies that reference the old Google Bard application will no longer function. To ensure your policies continue to work as intended, you should update them to use the new Gemini application. We recommend replacing all instances of the deprecated Bard application with the new Gemini application in your Gateway policies. For more information about application policies, please see the Cloudflare Gateway documentation.

  1. Audio mode for Media Transformations

    Stream

    We now support audio mode! Use this feature to extract audio from a source video, outputting an M4A file to use in downstream workflows like AI inference, content moderation, or transcription.

    For example,

    Example URL
    https://example.com/cdn-cgi/media/<OPTIONS>/<SOURCE-VIDEO>
    https://example.com/cdn-cgi/media/mode=audio,time=3s,duration=60s/<input video with diction>

    For more information, learn about Transforming Videos.

  1. Subaddressing support in Email Routing

    Email Routing

    Subaddressing, as defined in RFC 5233, also known as plus addressing, is now supported in Email Routing. This enables using the "+" separator to augment your custom addresses with arbitrary detail information.

    Now you can send an email to user+detail@example.com and it will be captured by the user@example.com custom address. The +detail part is ignored by Email Routing, but it can be captured next in the processing chain in the logs, an Email Worker or an Agent application.

    Customers can use this feature to dynamically add context to their emails, such as tracking the source of an email or categorizing emails without needing to create multiple custom addresses.

    Subaddressing

    Check our Developer Docs to learn on to enable subaddressing in Email Routing.

  1. WAF Release - 2025-07-21 - Emergency

    WAF

    This week's update highlights several high-impact vulnerabilities affecting Microsoft SharePoint Server. These flaws, involving unsafe deserialization, allow unauthenticated remote code execution over the network, posing a critical threat to enterprise environments relying on SharePoint for collaboration and document management.

    Key Findings

    • Microsoft SharePoint Server (CVE-2025-53770): A critical vulnerability involving unsafe deserialization of untrusted data, enabling unauthenticated remote code execution over the network. This flaw allows attackers to execute arbitrary code on vulnerable SharePoint servers without user interaction.
    • Microsoft SharePoint Server (CVE-2025-53771): A closely related deserialization issue that can be exploited by unauthenticated attackers, potentially leading to full system compromise. The vulnerability highlights continued risks around insecure serialization logic in enterprise collaboration platforms.

    Impact

    Together, these vulnerabilities significantly weaken the security posture of on-premise Microsoft SharePoint Server deployments. By enabling remote code execution without authentication, they open the door for attackers to gain persistent access, deploy malware, and move laterally across enterprise environments.

    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100817Microsoft SharePoint - Deserialization - CVE:CVE-2025-53770N/ABlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100818Microsoft SharePoint - Deserialization - CVE:CVE-2025-53771N/ABlockThis is a New Detection

    For more details, also refer to our blog.

  1. WAF Release - 2025-07-21

    WAF

    This week's update spotlights several critical vulnerabilities across Citrix NetScaler Memory Disclosure, FTP servers and network application. Several flaws enable unauthenticated remote code execution or sensitive data exposure, posing a significant risk to enterprise security.

    Key Findings

    • Wing FTP Server (CVE-2025-47812): A critical Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability that enables unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code with root/SYSTEM-level privileges by exploiting a Lua injection flaw.
    • Infoblox NetMRI (CVE-2025-32813): A remote unauthenticated command injection flaw that allows an attacker to execute arbitrary commands, potentially leading to unauthorized access.
    • Citrix Netscaler ADC (CVE-2025-5777, CVE-2023-4966): A sensitive information disclosure vulnerability, also known as "Citrix Bleed2", that allows the disclosure of memory and subsequent remote access session hijacking.
    • Akamai CloudTest (CVE-2025-49493): An XML External Entity (XXE) injection that could lead to read local files on the system by manipulating XML input.

    Impact

    These vulnerabilities affect critical enterprise infrastructure, from file transfer services and network management appliances to application delivery controllers. The Wing FTP RCE and Infoblox command injection flaws offer direct paths to deep system compromise, while the Citrix "Bleed2" and Akamai XXE vulnerabilities undermine system integrity by enabling session hijacking and sensitive data theft.

    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100804BerriAI - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2024-6587LogLogThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100805Wing FTP Server - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-47812LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100807Infoblox NetMRI - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-32813LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100808Citrix Netscaler ADC - Buffer Error - CVE:CVE-2025-5777LogDisabledThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100809Citrix Netscaler ADC - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2023-4966LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100810Akamai CloudTest - XXE - CVE:CVE-2025-49493LogBlockThis is a New Detection

  1. New APIs for Brand Protection setup

    Security Center

    The Brand Protection API is now available, allowing users to create new queries and delete existing ones, fetch matches and more!

    What you can do:

    • create new string or logo query
    • delete string or logo queries
    • download matches for both logo and string queries
    • read matches for both logo and string queries

    Ready to start? Check out the Brand Protection API in our documentation.

  1. The Cloudflare Vite plugin now supports Vite 7

    Workers

    Vite 7 is now supported in the Cloudflare Vite plugin. See the Vite changelog for a list of changes.

    Note that the minimum Node.js versions supported by Vite 7 are 20.19 and 22.12. We continue to support Vite 6 so you do not need to immediately upgrade.

  1. New detection entry type: Document Matching for DLP

    Data Loss Prevention

    You can now create document-based detection entries in DLP by uploading example documents. Cloudflare will encrypt your documents and create a unique fingerprint of the file. This fingerprint is then used to identify similar documents or snippets within your organization's traffic and stored files.

    DLP

    Key features and benefits:

    • Upload documents, forms, or templates: Easily upload .docx and .txt files (up to 10 MB) that contain sensitive information you want to protect.

    • Granular control with similarity percentage: Define a minimum similarity percentage (0-100%) that a document must meet to trigger a detection, reducing false positives.

    • Comprehensive coverage: Apply these document-based detection entries in:

      • Gateway policies: To inspect network traffic for sensitive documents as they are uploaded or shared.

      • CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker): To scan files stored in cloud applications for sensitive documents at rest.

    • Identify sensitive data: This new detection entry type is ideal for identifying sensitive data within completed forms, templates, or even small snippets of a larger document, helping you prevent data exfiltration and ensure compliance.

    Once uploaded and processed, you can add this new document entry into a DLP profile and policies to enhance your data protection strategy.

  1. Faster, more reliable UDP traffic for Cloudflare Tunnel

    Cloudflare Tunnel

    Your real-time applications running over Cloudflare Tunnel are now faster and more reliable. We've completely re-architected the way cloudflared proxies UDP traffic in order to isolate it from other traffic, ensuring latency-sensitive applications like private DNS are no longer slowed down by heavy TCP traffic (like file transfers) on the same Tunnel.

    This is a foundational improvement to Cloudflare Tunnel, delivered automatically to all customers. There are no settings to configure — your UDP traffic is already flowing faster and more reliably.

    What’s new:

    • Faster UDP performance: We've significantly reduced the latency for establishing new UDP sessions, making applications like private DNS much more responsive.
    • Greater reliability for mixed traffic: UDP packets are no longer affected by heavy TCP traffic, preventing timeouts and connection drops for your real-time services.

    Learn more about running TCP or UDP applications and private networks through Cloudflare Tunnel.

  1. Terraform v5.7.0 now available

    Cloudflare Fundamentals Terraform

    Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high mumber of issues reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release, with 13.5% of resources impacted. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2 week cadeance to ensure it's stability and relability, including the v5.7 release.

    Thank you for continuing to raise issues and please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.

    Changes

    • Addressed permanent diff bug on Cloudflare Tunnel config
    • State is now saved correctly for Zero Trust Access applications
    • Exact match is now working as expected within data.cloudflare_zero_trust_access_applications
    • cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy now supports OIDC claims & diff issues resolved
    • Self hosted applications with private IPs no longer require a public domain for cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application.
    • New resource:
      • cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_warp_connector
    • Other bug fixes

    For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog in GitHub.

    Issues Closed

    If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.

    Upgrading

    We suggest holding on migration to v5 while we work on stablization of the v5 provider. This will ensure Cloudflare can work ahead and avoid any blocking issues.

    If you'd like more information on migrating from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of terraform plan to test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository.

    For more info

  1. WAF Release - 2025-07-14

    WAF

    This week’s vulnerability analysis highlights emerging web application threats that exploit modern JavaScript behavior and SQL parsing ambiguities. Attackers continue to refine techniques such as attribute overloading and obfuscated logic manipulation to evade detection and compromise front-end and back-end systems.

    Key Findings

    • XSS – Attribute Overloading: A novel cross-site scripting technique where attackers abuse custom or non-standard HTML attributes to smuggle payloads into the DOM. These payloads evade traditional sanitization logic, especially in frameworks that loosely validate attributes or trust unknown tokens.
    • XSS – onToggle Event Abuse: Exploits the lesser-used onToggle event (triggered by elements like <details>) to execute arbitrary JavaScript when users interact with UI elements. This vector is often overlooked by static analyzers and can be embedded in seemingly benign components.

    Impact

    These vulnerabilities target both user-facing components and back-end databases, introducing potential vectors for credential theft, session hijacking, or full data exfiltration. The XSS variants bypass conventional filters through overlooked HTML behaviors, while the obfuscated SQLi enables attackers to stealthily probe back-end logic, making them especially difficult to detect and block.

    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100798XSS - Attribute OverloadingLogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100799XSS - OnToggleLogBlockThis is a New Detection

  1. New onboarding guides for Zero Trust

    Cloudflare One

    Use our brand new onboarding experience for Cloudflare Zero Trust. New and returning users can now engage with a Get Started tab with walkthroughs for setting up common use cases end-to-end.

    Zero Trust onboarding guides

    There are eight brand new onboarding guides in total:

    • Securely access a private network (sets up device client and Tunnel)
    • Device-to-device / mesh networking (sets up and connects multiple device clients)
    • Network to network connectivity (sets up and connects multiple WARP Connectors, makes reference to Magic WAN availability for Enterprise)
    • Secure web traffic (sets up device client, Gateway, pre-reqs, and initial policies)
    • Secure DNS for networks (sets up a new DNS location and Gateway policies)
    • Clientless web access (sets up Access to a web app, Tunnel, and public hostname)
    • Clientless SSH access (all the same + the web SSH experience)
    • Clientless RDP access (all the same + RDP-in-browser)

    Each flow walks the user through the steps to configure the essential elements, and provides a “more details” panel with additional contextual information about what the user will accomplish at the end, along with why the steps they take are important.

    Try them out now in the Zero Trust dashboard!

  1. Usage tracking

    Log Explorer

    Log Explorer customers can now monitor their data ingestion volume to keep track of their billing. Monthly usage is displayed at the top of the Log Search and Manage Datasets screens in Log Explorer.

    Ingested data

  1. Faster indexing and new Jobs view in AutoRAG

    AI Search

    You can now expect 3-5× faster indexing in AutoRAG, and with it, a brand new Jobs view to help you monitor indexing progress.

    With each AutoRAG, indexing jobs are automatically triggered to sync your data source (i.e. R2 bucket) with your Vectorize index, ensuring new or updated files are reflected in your query results. You can also trigger jobs manually via the Sync API or by clicking “Sync index” in the dashboard.

    With the new jobs observability, you can now:

    • View the status, job ID, source, start time, duration and last sync time for each indexing job
    • Inspect real-time logs of job events (e.g. Starting indexing data source...)
    • See a history of past indexing jobs under the Jobs tab of your AutoRAG
    AutoRAG jobs

    This makes it easier to understand what’s happening behind the scenes.

    Coming soon: We’re adding APIs to programmatically check indexing status, making it even easier to integrate AutoRAG into your workflows.

    Try it out today on the Cloudflare dashboard.

