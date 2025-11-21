 Skip to content
WAF Release - 2025-11-21

WAF

This week’s release introduces a critical detection for CVE-2025-61757, a vulnerability in the Oracle Identity Manager REST WebServices component.

Key Findings

This flaw allows unauthenticated attackers with network access over HTTP to fully compromise the Identity Manager, potentially leading to a complete takeover.

Impact

Oracle Identity Manager (CVE-2025-61757): Exploitation could allow an unauthenticated remote attacker to bypass security checks by sending specially crafted requests to the application's message processor. This enables the creation of arbitrary employee accounts, which can be leveraged to modify system configurations and achieve full system compromise.

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AOracle Identity Manager - Pre-Auth RCE - CVE:CVE-2025-61757N/ABlockThis is a new detection.