New Zombie API detection for API Shield

API Shield now automatically detects zombie endpoints — saved endpoints that have not received traffic for an extended period. When detected, the cf-risk-zombie risk label is applied.

The scan runs daily alongside existing risk scans. Endpoints are labeled after 32 days without traffic.

Zombie endpoints may indicate deprecated or forgotten API surface area that could pose a security risk. Review these endpoints and consider removing them from Endpoint Management if they are no longer in use. Also consider using a fallthrough rule to prevent communication with endpoints removed from Endpoint Management.