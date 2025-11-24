Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Cloud Services Observability in Cloudflare Radar
Radar introduces HTTP Origins insights, providing visibility into the status of traffic between Cloudflare's global network and cloud-based origin infrastructure.
Origins API provides the following endpoints:
/origins- Lists all origins (cloud providers and associated regions).
/origins/{origin}- Retrieves information about a specific origin (cloud provider).
/origins/timeseries- Retrieves normalized time series data for a specific origin, including the following metrics:
REQUESTS: Number of requests
CONNECTION_FAILURES: Number of connection failures
RESPONSE_HEADER_RECEIVE_DURATION: Duration of the response header receive
TCP_HANDSHAKE_DURATION: Duration of the TCP handshake
TCP_RTT: TCP round trip time
TLS_HANDSHAKE_DURATION: Duration of the TLS handshake
/origins/summary- Retrieves HTTP requests to origins summarized by a dimension.
/origins/timeseries_groups- Retrieves timeseries data for HTTP requests to origins grouped by a dimension.
The following dimensions are available for the
summary and
timeseries_groups endpoints:
region: Origin region
success_rate: Success rate of requests (2XX versus 5XX response codes)
percentile: Percentiles of metrics listed above
Additionally, the
Annotations and
Traffic Anomalies APIs have been extended to support origin outages and anomalies, enabling automated detection and alerting for origin infrastructure issues.
Check out the new Radar page ↗.