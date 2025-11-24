 Skip to content
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Cloud Services Observability in Cloudflare Radar

Radar

Radar introduces HTTP Origins insights, providing visibility into the status of traffic between Cloudflare's global network and cloud-based origin infrastructure.

The new Origins API provides provides the following endpoints:

  • /origins - Lists all origins (cloud providers and associated regions).
  • /origins/{origin} - Retrieves information about a specific origin (cloud provider).
  • /origins/timeseries - Retrieves normalized time series data for a specific origin, including the following metrics:
    • REQUESTS: Number of requests
    • CONNECTION_FAILURES: Number of connection failures
    • RESPONSE_HEADER_RECEIVE_DURATION: Duration of the response header receive
    • TCP_HANDSHAKE_DURATION: Duration of the TCP handshake
    • TCP_RTT: TCP round trip time
    • TLS_HANDSHAKE_DURATION: Duration of the TLS handshake
  • /origins/summary - Retrieves HTTP requests to origins summarized by a dimension.
  • /origins/timeseries_groups - Retrieves timeseries data for HTTP requests to origins grouped by a dimension.

The following dimensions are available for the summary and timeseries_groups endpoints:

  • region: Origin region
  • success_rate: Success rate of requests (2XX versus 5XX response codes)
  • percentile: Percentiles of metrics listed above

Additionally, the Annotations and Traffic Anomalies APIs have been extended to support origin outages and anomalies, enabling automated detection and alerting for origin infrastructure issues.

Screenshot of the cloud service status heatmap

Check out the new Radar page.