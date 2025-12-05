Updating the WAF maximum payload values

We are reinstating the maximum request-payload size the Cloudflare WAF inspects, with WAF on Enterprise zones inspecting up to 128 KB.

Key Findings

On December 5, 2025, we initially attempted to increase the maximum WAF payload limit to 1 MB across all plans. However, an automatic rollout for all customers proved impractical because the increase led to a surge in false positives for existing managed rules.

This issue was particularly notable within the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset and the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset, impacting customer traffic.

Impact

Customers on paid plans can increase the limit to 1 MB for any of their zones by contacting Cloudflare Support. Free zones are already protected up to 1 MB and do not require any action.