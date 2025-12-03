WAF Release - 2025-12-03 - Emergency

The WAF rule deployed yesterday to block unsafe deserialization-based RCE has been updated. The rule description now reads “React – RCE – CVE-2025-55182”, explicitly mapping to the recently disclosed React Server Components vulnerability. Detection logic remains unchanged.

Key Findings

Rule description updated to reference React – RCE – CVE-2025-55182 while retaining existing unsafe-deserialization detection.

Impact

Improved classification and traceability with no change to coverage against remote code execution attempts.