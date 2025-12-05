 Skip to content
Increased WAF payload limit for all plans

WAF

Cloudflare WAF now inspects request-payload size of up to 1 MB across all plans to enhance our detection capabilities for React RCE (CVE-2025-55182).

Key Findings

React payloads commonly have a default maximum size of 1 MB. Cloudflare WAF previously inspected up to 128 KB on Enterprise plans, with even lower limits on other plans.

Update: We later reinstated the maximum request-payload size the Cloudflare WAF inspects. Refer to Updating the WAF maximum payload values for details.