HTTP request headers

Cloudflare passes all HTTP request headers to your origin web server and adds additional headers as specified below. CF-Connecting-IP CF-Connecting-IP provides the client IP address, connecting to Cloudflare, to the origin web server. This header will only be sent on the traffic from Cloudflare’s edge to your origin webserver. True-Client-IP (Enterprise plan only) True-Client-IP provides the original client IP address to the origin web server. True-Client-IP is only available on our Enterprise plan. In the example below, 203.0.113.1 is the original visitor IP address. For example: True-Client-IP: 203.0.113.1 There is no difference between the True-Client-IP and CF-Connecting-IP headers besides the name of the header. Some Enterprise customers with legacy devices need True-Client-IP to avoid updating firewalls or load-balancers to read a custom header name. If you are using Cloudflare in a stacked CDN and authenticating HTTP requests based on the IP address value in the True-Client-IP header, you must enable True-Client-IP External link icon Open external link . If you do not enable this feature, the True-Client-IP header can be spoofed to any value. Alternatively, if you do not want to receive the True-Client-IP header, use a Transform Rule to remove this HTTP request header. X-Forwarded-For X-Forwarded-For maintains proxy server and original visitor IP addresses. If there was no existing X-Forwarded-For header in the request sent to Cloudflare, X-Forwarded-For has an identical value to the CF-Connecting-IP header. For example: X-Forwarded-For: 203.0.113.1 . If an X-Forwarded-For header was already present in the request to Cloudflare, Cloudflare appends the IP address of the HTTP proxy to the header: X-Forwarded-For: 203.0.113.1,198.51.100.101,198.51.100.102 In the examples above, 203.0.113.1 is the original visitor IP address and 198.51.100.101 and 198.51.100.102 are proxy server IP addresses provided to Cloudflare via the X-Forwarded-For header. To restore the original visitor IP address at your origin web server, Cloudflare recommends that your logs or applications look at CF-Connecting-IP or True-Client-IP , instead of X-Forwarded-For , since CF-Connecting-IP and True-Client-IP have a consistent format containing only one IP. CF-RAY The CF-ray header is a hashed value that encodes information about the data center and the visitor’s request. For example: CF-RAY: 230b030023ae2822-SJC . Add the CF-Ray header to your origin web server logs External link icon Open external link to match requests proxied to Cloudflare to requests in your server logs. Enterprise customers can also see all requests via Cloudflare Logs External link icon Open external link . CF-IPCountry CF-IPCountry contains a two character country code of the originating visitor’s country. XX is used for unknown country information. This header is added to requests by enabling Cloudflare IP Geolocation External link icon Open external link in the dashboard. For example: CF-IPCountry: US . CF-Visitor Currently, this header is a JSON object, containing only one key called “scheme”. The header will be either HTTP or HTTPS, and it is only relevant if you need to enable Flexible SSL in your Cloudflare settings. For example: CF-Visitor: { \"scheme\":\"https\"} . CDN-Loop CDN-Loop allows Cloudflare to specify how many times a request can enter Cloudflare’s network before it is blocked as a looping request. For example: CDN-Loop: cloudflare CF-Worker The CF-Worker request header is added to an edge Worker subrequest that identifies the host that spawned the subrequest. This is useful when you want to protect yourself against cross-zone worker subrequests. For example: CF-Worker: example.com . You can add CF-Worker header on server logs similar to the way you add the CF-RAY External link icon Open external link header. To do that, add $http_cf_worker in the log format file: log_format cf_custom "CF-Worker:$http_cf_worker"'