When does Cloudflare crawl my site?

Cloudflare may crawl or make HTTP requests to your site to make sure its protected and performing properly.

​​ Crawling situations

​​ Specific products

Cloudflare will crawl your site when you have specific products enabled:

Always Online User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; CloudFlare-AlwaysOnline/1.0; +http://www.cloudflare.com/always-online)

SSL/TLS recommender User-Agent: Cloudflare-SSLDetector This crawler ignores your robots.txt file unless there are rules explicitly targeting the user agent.

Load balancing monitors User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Cloudflare-Traffic-Manager/1.0; +https://www.cloudflare.com/traffic-manager/; pool-id: <POOLID>)



​​ Other situations

Cloudflare will also crawl your site in other, specific situations: