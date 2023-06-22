Review Security Insights
After enabling Security Insights and letting the first scan run, check the Security Insights tab for a list of detected insights that you should address.
For each detected insight, you can resolve it or archive it, after understanding its risks.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to Account Home > Security Center > Security Insights.
- Next to the insight you wish to address, select Resolve.
Resolve an insight
- In the insight details page, if you choose to update a configuration based on the recommendation actions, follow the instructions on the insight details page.
Dismiss or archive an insight
- In the insight details page, read the detailed information so that you understand the risks of dismissing the security insight.
- Select Archive Insight.