Review Security Insights

After enabling Security Insights and letting the first scan run, check the Security Insights tab for a list of detected insights that you should address.

For each detected insight, you can resolve it or archive it, after understanding its risks.

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Account Home > Security Center > Security Insights.
  3. Next to the insight you wish to address, select Resolve.

​​ Resolve an insight

  1. In the insight details page, if you choose to update a configuration based on the recommendation actions, follow the instructions on the insight details page.

​​ Dismiss or archive an insight

  1. In the insight details page, read the detailed information so that you understand the risks of dismissing the security insight.
  2. Select Archive Insight.