Connect a Cloudflare account
Existing Cloud Email Security (formerly Area 1) users must connect a Cloudflare account to access the new Zero Trust Cloud Email Security product.
You can connect a Cloudflare account from the Cloudflare dashboard or from the Cloud Email Security (formerly Area 1) login page.
Connect account from the dashboard
To connect a Cloudflare account from the dashboard:
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
On the side bar, select Area 1.
Select Launch dashboard.
Select Allow to enable Area 1 to make changes to your Cloudflare account.
After selecting Allow, log in to Area 1.
From here, you can either log in via Cloudflare’s Single Sign-on, or via the Launch dashboard button.
Connect account from Cloud Email Security (formerly Area 1)
On the Area 1 login page, select Sign in with Cloudflare.
Log in using Cloudflare’s credentials.
Select Allow to enable Area 1 to make changes to your Cloudflare account.
After selecting Allow, you will be auto-logged in.
Now, you can log in via Cloudflare’s Single Sign-on.