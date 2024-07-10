Connect a Cloudflare account

Existing Cloud Email Security (formerly Area 1) users must connect a Cloudflare account to access the new Zero Trust Cloud Email Security product.

You can connect a Cloudflare account from the Cloudflare dashboard or from the Cloud Email Security (formerly Area 1) login page.

​​ Connect account from the dashboard

To connect a Cloudflare account from the dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . On the side bar, select Area 1. Select Launch dashboard. Select Allow to enable Area 1 to make changes to your Cloudflare account. After selecting Allow, log in to Area 1. From here, you can either log in via Cloudflare’s Single Sign-on External link icon Open external link , or via the Launch dashboard button.

​​ Connect account from Cloud Email Security (formerly Area 1)