AI Gateway has added three new providers: Cartesia, Cerebras, and ElevenLabs, giving you more even more options for providers you can use through AI Gateway. Here's a brief overview of each:
- Cartesia provides text-to-speech models that produce natural-sounding speech with low latency.
- Cerebras delivers low-latency AI inference to Meta's Llama 3.1 8B and Llama 3.3 70B models.
- ElevenLabs offers text-to-speech models with human-like voices in 32 languages.
To get started with AI Gateway, just update the base URL. Here's how you can send a request to Cerebras using cURL:
You can now implement our child safety tooling, the CSAM Scanning Tool, more easily. Instead of requiring external reporting credentials, you only need a verified email address for notifications to onboard. This change makes the tool more accessible to a wider range of customers.
How It Works
When enabled, the tool automatically hashes images for enabled websites as they enter the Cloudflare cache ↗. These hashes are then checked against a database of known abusive images.
- Potential match detected?
- The content URL is blocked, and
- Cloudflare will notify you about the found matches via the provided email address.
Updated Service-Specific Terms
We have also made updates to our Service-Specific Terms ↗ to reflect these changes.
Radar has expanded its AI insights with new API endpoints for Internet services rankings, robots.txt analysis, and AI inference data.
Radar now provides rankings for Internet services, including Generative AI platforms, based on anonymized 1.1.1.1 resolver data. Previously limited to the annual Year in Review, these insights are now available daily via the API, through the following endpoints:
/ranking/internet_services/topshow service popularity at a specific date.
/ranking/internet_services/timeseries_groupstrack ranking trends over time.
Radar now analyzes robots.txt files from the top 10,000 domains, identifying AI bot access rules. AI-focused user agents from ai.robots.txt ↗ are categorized as:
- Fully allowed/disallowed if directives apply to all paths (
*).
- Partially allowed/disallowed if restrictions apply to specific paths.
These insights are now available weekly via the API, through the following endpoints:
/robots_txt/top/user_agents/directiveto get the top AI user agents by directive.
/robots_txt/top/domain_categoriesto get the top domain categories by robots.txt files.
Radar now provides insights into public AI inference models from Workers AI, tracking usage trends across models and tasks. These insights are now available via the API, through the following endpoints:
/ai/inference/summary/{dimension}to view aggregated
modeland
taskpopularity.
/ai/inference/timeseries_groups/{dimension}to track changes over time for
modelor
task.
Learn more about the new Radar AI insights in our blog post ↗.
Added new records to the leaked credentials database from a third-party database.
Block files that are password-protected, compressed, or otherwise unscannable.
Gateway HTTP policies can now block files that are password-protected, compressed, or otherwise unscannable.
These unscannable files are now matched with the Download and Upload File Types traffic selectors for HTTP policies:
- Password-protected Microsoft Office document
- Password-protected PDF
- Password-protected ZIP archive
- Unscannable ZIP archive
To get started inspecting and modifying behavior based on these and other rules, refer to HTTP filtering.
Cloudflare's v5 Terraform Provider is now generally available. With this release, Terraform resources are now automatically generated based on OpenAPI Schemas. This change brings alignment across our SDKs, API documentation, and now Terraform Provider. The new provider boosts coverage by increasing support for API properties to 100%, adding 25% more resources, and more than 200 additional data sources. Going forward, this will also reduce the barriers to bringing more resources into Terraform across the broader Cloudflare API. This is a small, but important step to making more of our platform manageable through GitOps, making it easier for you to manage Cloudflare just like you do your other infrastructure.
The Cloudflare Terraform Provider v5 is a ground-up rewrite of the provider and introduces breaking changes for some resource types. Please refer to the upgrade guide ↗ for best practices, or the blog post on automatically generating Cloudflare's Terraform Provider ↗ for more information about the approach.
For more info
We've revamped the Workers Metrics dashboard ↗.
Now you can easily compare metrics across Worker versions, understand the current state of a gradual deployment, and review key Workers metrics in a single view. This new interface enables you to:
- Drag-and-select using a graphical timepicker for precise metric selection.
- Use histograms to visualize cumulative metrics, allowing you to bucket and compare rates over time.
- Focus on Worker versions by directly interacting with the version numbers in the legend.
- Monitor and compare active gradual deployments.
- Track error rates across versions with grouping both by version and by invocation status.
- Measure how Smart Placement improves request duration.
Learn more about metrics.
Cloudflare is removing five fields from the
metaobject of DNS records. These fields have been unused for more than a year and are no longer set on new records. This change may take up to four weeks to fully roll out.
The affected fields are:
- the
auto_addedboolean
- the
managed_by_appsboolean and corresponding
apps_install_id
- the
managed_by_argo_tunnelboolean and corresponding
argo_tunnel_id
An example record returned from the API would now look like the following:
For more guidance, refer to Manage DNS records.
Workers for Platforms customers can now attach static assets (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, images) directly to User Workers, removing the need to host separate infrastructure to serve the assets.
This allows your platform to serve entire front-end applications from Cloudflare's global edge, utilizing caching for fast load times, while supporting dynamic logic within the same Worker. Cloudflare automatically scales its infrastructure to handle high traffic volumes, enabling you to focus on building features without managing servers.
Static Sites: Host and serve HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and media files directly from Cloudflare's network, ensuring fast loading times worldwide. This is ideal for blogs, landing pages, and documentation sites because static assets can be efficiently cached and delivered closer to the user, reducing latency and enhancing the overall user experience.
Full-Stack Applications: Combine asset hosting with Cloudflare Workers to power dynamic, interactive applications. If you're an e-commerce platform, you can serve your customers' product pages and run inventory checks from within the same Worker.
Get Started: Upload static assets using the Workers for Platforms API or Wrangler. For more information, visit our Workers for Platforms documentation. ↗
You can now transform HTML elements with streamed content using
HTMLRewriter.
Methods like
replace,
append, and
prependnow accept
Responseand
ReadableStreamvalues as
Content.
This can be helpful in a variety of situations. For instance, you may have a Worker in front of an origin, and want to replace an element with content from a different source. Prior to this change, you would have to load all of the content from the upstream URL and convert it into a string before replacing the element. This slowed down overall response times.
Now, you can pass the
Responseobject directly into the
replacemethod, and HTMLRewriter will immediately start replacing the content as it is streamed in. This makes responses faster.
For more information, see the
HTMLRewriterdocumentation.
We have released new Workers bindings API methods, allowing you to connect Workers applications to AI Gateway directly. These methods simplify how Workers calls AI services behind your AI Gateway configurations, removing the need to use the REST API and manually authenticate.
To add an AI binding to your Worker, include the following in your Wrangler configuration file:
With the new AI Gateway binding methods, you can now:
- Send feedback and update metadata with
patchLog.
- Retrieve detailed log information using
getLog.
- Execute universal requests to any AI Gateway provider with
run.
For example, to send feedback and update metadata using
patchLog:
Browser Rendering now supports 10 concurrent browser instances per account and 10 new instances per minute, up from the previous limits of 2.
This allows you to launch more browser tasks from Cloudflare Workers.
To manage concurrent browser sessions, you can use Queues or Workflows:
Stream's generated captions leverage Workers AI to automatically transcribe audio and provide captions to the player experience. We have added support for these languages:
cs- Czech
nl- Dutch
fr- French
de- German
it- Italian
ja- Japanese
ko- Korean
pl- Polish
pt- Portuguese
ru- Russian
es- Spanish
For more information, learn about adding captions to videos.
The new Snippets code editor lets you edit Snippet code and rule in one place, making it easier to test and deploy changes without switching between pages.
What’s new:
- Single-page editing for code and rule – No need to jump between screens.
- Auto-complete & syntax highlighting – Get suggestions and avoid mistakes.
- Code formatting & refactoring – Write cleaner, more readable code.
Try it now in Rules > Snippets ↗.
Hyperdrive now automatically configures your Cloudflare Tunnel to connect to your private database.
When creating a Hyperdrive configuration for a private database, you only need to provide your database credentials and set up a Cloudflare Tunnel within the private network where your database is accessible. Hyperdrive will automatically create the Cloudflare Access, Service Token, and Policies needed to secure and restrict your Cloudflare Tunnel to the Hyperdrive configuration.
To create a Hyperdrive for a private database, you can follow the Hyperdrive documentation. You can still manually create the Cloudflare Access, Service Token, and Policies if you prefer.
This feature is available from the Cloudflare dashboard.
You can now have up to 1000 Workers KV namespaces per account.
Workers KV namespace limits were increased from 200 to 1000 for all accounts. Higher limits for Workers KV namespaces enable better organization of key-value data, such as by category, tenant, or environment.
Consult the Workers KV limits documentation for the rest of the limits. This increased limit is available for both the Free and Paid Workers plans.
When using a Worker with the
nodejs_compatcompatibility flag enabled, you can now use the following Node.js APIs:
You can use
node:net↗ to create a direct connection to servers via a TCP sockets with
net.Socket↗.
Additionally, you can now use other APIs including
net.BlockList↗ and
net.SocketAddress↗.
Note that
net.Server↗ is not supported.
You can use
node:dns↗ for name resolution via DNS over HTTPS using Cloudflare DNS ↗ at 1.1.1.1.
All
node:dnsfunctions are available, except
lookup,
lookupService, and
resolvewhich throw "Not implemented" errors when called.
You can use
node:timers↗ to schedule functions to be called at some future period of time.
This includes
setTimeout↗ for calling a function after a delay,
setInterval↗ for calling a function repeatedly, and
setImmediate↗ for calling a function in the next iteration of the event loop.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100303 Command Injection - Nslookup Log Block
This was released as
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100534 Web Shell Activity Log Block
This was released as
You can now detect source code leaks with Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with predefined checks against common programming languages.
The following programming languages are validated with natural language processing (NLP).
- C
- C++
- C#
- Go
- Haskell
- Java
- JavaScript
- Lua
- Python
- R
- Rust
- Swift
DLP also supports confidence level for source code profiles.
For more details, refer to DLP profiles.
Cloudflare now allows you to send SSH command logs to storage destinations configured in Logpush, including third-party destinations. Once exported, analyze and audit the data as best fits your organization! For a list of available data fields, refer to the SSH logs dataset.
To set up a Logpush job, refer to Logpush integration.
Workflows (beta) now allows you to define up to 1024 steps.
sleepsteps do not count against this limit.
We've also added:
instanceIdas property to the
WorkflowEventtype, allowing you to retrieve the current instance ID from within a running Workflow instance
- Improved queueing logic for Workflow instances beyond the current maximum concurrent instances, reducing the cases where instances are stuck in the queued state.
- Support for
pauseand
resumefor Workflow instances in a queued state.
We're continuing to work on increases to the number of concurrent Workflow instances, steps, and support for a new
waitForEventAPI over the coming weeks.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100704
Cleo Harmony - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-55956, CVE:CVE-2024-55953
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100705 Sentry - SSRF Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100706 Apache Struts - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-53677 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100707
FortiWLM - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-48782, CVE:CVE-2023-34993, CVE:CVE-2023-34990
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100007C_BETA Command Injection - Common Attack Commands Disabled
Rules Overview gives you a single page to manage all your Cloudflare Rules.
What you can do:
- See all your rules in one place – No more clicking around.
- Find rules faster – Search by name.
- Understand execution order – See how rules run in sequence.
- Debug easily – Use Trace without switching tabs.
Check it out in Rules > Overview ↗.
You can now achieve higher cache hit rates and reduce origin load when using Load Balancing with Smart Tiered Cache. Cloudflare automatically selects a single, optimal tiered data center for all origins in your Load Balancing Pool.
When you use Load Balancing with Smart Tiered Cache, Cloudflare analyzes performance metrics across your pool's origins and automatically selects the optimal Upper Tier data center for the entire pool. This means:
- Consistent cache location: All origins in the pool share the same Upper Tier cache.
- Higher HIT rates: Requests for the same content hit the cache more frequently.
- Reduced origin requests: Fewer requests reach your origin servers.
- Improved performance: Faster response times for cache HITs.
To get started, enable Smart Tiered Cache on your zone and configure your Load Balancing Pool.
Users making D1 requests via the Workers API can see up to a 60% end-to-end latency improvement due to the removal of redundant network round trips needed for each request to a D1 database.
p50, p90, and p95 request latency aggregated across entire D1 service. These latencies are a reference point and should not be viewed as your exact workload improvement.
This performance improvement benefits all D1 Worker API traffic, especially cross-region requests where network latency is an outsized latency factor. For example, a user in Europe talking to a database in North America. D1 location hints can be used to influence the geographic location of a database.
For more details on how D1 removed redundant round trips, see the D1 specific release note entry.