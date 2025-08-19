Changelog
WARP client for macOS (version 2025.6.1335.0)
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.
- Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.
- Improvement for faster client connectivity on high-latency captive portal networks.
- Fixed an issue where recursive CNAME records could cause intermittent WARP connectivity issues.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.