Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
We've released the Agents SDK ↗, a package and set of tools that help you build and ship AI Agents.
You can get up and running with a chat-based AI Agent ↗ (and deploy it to Workers) that uses the Agents SDK, tool calling, and state syncing with a React-based front-end by running the following command:
You can also add an Agent to any existing Workers application by installing the
agentspackage directly
... and then define your first Agent:
Head over to the Agents documentation to learn more about the Agents SDK, the SDK APIs, as well as how to test and deploying agents to production.
Workers AI now supports structured JSON outputs with JSON mode, which allows you to request a structured output response when interacting with AI models.
This makes it much easier to retrieve structured data from your AI models, and avoids the (error prone!) need to parse large unstructured text responses to extract your data.
JSON mode in Workers AI is compatible with the OpenAI SDK's structured outputs ↗
response_formatAPI, which can be used directly in a Worker:
To learn more about JSON mode and structured outputs, visit the Workers AI documentation.
Workflows now supports up to 4,500 concurrent (running) instances, up from the previous limit of 100. This limit will continue to increase during the Workflows open beta. This increase applies to all users on the Workers Paid plan, and takes effect immediately.
Review the Workflows limits documentation and/or dive into the get started guide to start building on Workflows.
You can now interact with the Images API directly in your Worker.
This allows more fine-grained control over transformation request flows and cache behavior. For example, you can resize, manipulate, and overlay images without requiring them to be accessible through a URL.
The Images binding can be configured in the Cloudflare dashboard for your Worker or in the Wrangler configuration file in your project's directory:
Within your Worker code, you can interact with this binding by using
env.IMAGES.
Here's how you can rotate, resize, and blur an image, then output the image as AVIF:
For more information, refer to Images Bindings.
Super Slurper can now migrate data from any S3-compatible object storage provider to Cloudflare R2. This includes transfers from services like MinIO, Wasabi, Backblaze B2, and DigitalOcean Spaces.
For more information on Super Slurper and how to migrate data from your existing S3-compatible storage buckets to R2, refer to our documentation.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100718A SonicWall SSLVPN 2 - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-53704 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100720 Palo Alto Networks - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-0108 Log Block This is a New Detection
We've updated the Workers AI text generation models to include context windows and limits definitions and changed our APIs to estimate and validate the number of tokens in the input prompt, not the number of characters.
This update allows developers to use larger context windows when interacting with Workers AI models, which can lead to better and more accurate results.
Our catalog page provides more information about each model's supported context window.
Previously, you could only configure Zaraz by going to each individual zone under your Cloudflare account. Now, if you’d like to get started with Zaraz or manage your existing configuration, you can navigate to the Tag Management ↗ section on the Cloudflare dashboard – this will make it easier to compare and configure the same settings across multiple zones.
These changes will not alter any existing configuration or entitlements for zones you already have Zaraz enabled on. If you’d like to edit existing configurations, you can go to the Tag Setup ↗ section of the dashboard, and select the zone you'd like to edit.
Workers for Platforms ↗ is an architecture wherein a centralized dispatch Worker processes incoming requests and routes them to isolated sub-Workers, called User Workers.
Previously, when a new User Worker was uploaded, there was a short delay before it became available for dispatch. This meant that even though an API request could return a 200 OK response, the script might not yet be ready to handle requests, causing unexpected failures for platforms that immediately dispatch to new Workers.
With this update, first-time uploads of User Workers are now deployed synchronously. A 200 OK response guarantees the script is fully provisioned and ready to handle traffic immediately, ensuring more predictable deployments and reducing errors.
We've updated the Workers AI pricing to include the latest models and how model usage maps to Neurons.
- Each model's core input format(s) (tokens, audio seconds, images, etc) now include mappings to Neurons, making it easier to understand how your included Neuron volume is consumed and how you are charged at scale
- Per-model pricing, instead of the previous bucket approach, allows us to be more flexible on how models are charged based on their size, performance and capabilities. As we optimize each model, we can then pass on savings for that model.
- You will still only pay for what you consume: Workers AI inference is serverless, and not billed by the hour.
Going forward, models will be launched with their associated Neuron costs, and we'll be updating the Workers AI dashboard and API to reflect consumption in both raw units and Neurons. Visit the Workers AI pricing page to learn more about Workers AI pricing.
Small misconfigurations shouldn’t break your deployments. Cloudflare is introducing automatic error detection and fixes in Workers Builds, identifying common issues in your wrangler.toml or wrangler.jsonc and proactively offering fixes, so you spend less time debugging and more time shipping.
Here's how it works:
- Before running your build, Cloudflare checks your Worker's Wrangler configuration file (wrangler.toml or wrangler.jsonc) for common errors.
- Once you submit a build, if Cloudflare finds an error it can fix, it will submit a pull request to your repository that fixes it.
- Once you merge this pull request, Cloudflare will run another build.
We're starting with fixing name mismatches between your Wrangler file and the Cloudflare dashboard, a top cause of build failures.
This is just the beginning, we want your feedback on what other errors we should catch and fix next. Let us know in the Cloudflare Developers Discord, #workers-and-pages-feature-suggestions ↗.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100715 FortiOS - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-55591 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100716 Ivanti - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2021-44529 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100717 SimpleHelp - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-57727 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100718 SonicWall SSLVPN - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-53704 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100719 Yeti Platform - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-46507 Log Block This is a New Detection
You can now customize a queue's message retention period, from a minimum of 60 seconds to a maximum of 14 days. Previously, it was fixed to the default of 4 days.
You can customize the retention period on the settings page for your queue, or using Wrangler:
This feature is available on all new and existing queues. If you haven't used Cloudflare Queues before, get started with the Cloudflare Queues guide.
We've added an example prompt to help you get started with building AI agents and applications on Cloudflare Workers, including Workflows, Durable Objects, and Workers KV.
You can use this prompt with your favorite AI model, including Claude 3.5 Sonnet, OpenAI's o3-mini, Gemini 2.0 Flash, or Llama 3.3 on Workers AI. Models with large context windows will allow you to paste the prompt directly: provide your own prompt within the
<user_prompt></user_prompt>tags.
This prompt is still experimental, but we encourage you to try it out and provide feedback ↗.
You can now locally configure your Magic WAN Connector to work in a static IP configuration.
This local method does not require having access to a DHCP Internet connection. However, it does require being comfortable with using tools to access the serial port on Magic WAN Connector as well as using a serial terminal client to access the Connector's environment.
For more details, refer to WAN with a static IP address.
Super Slurper now transfers data from cloud object storage providers like AWS S3 and Google Cloud Storage to Cloudflare R2 up to 5x faster than it did before.
We moved from a centralized service to a distributed system built on the Cloudflare Developer Platform — using Cloudflare Workers, Durable Objects, and Queues — to both improve performance and increase system concurrency capabilities (and we'll share more details about how we did it soon!)
Time to copy 75,000 objects from AWS S3 to R2 decreased from 15 minutes 30 seconds (old) to 3 minutes 25 seconds (after performance improvements)
For more information on Super Slurper and how to migrate data from existing object storage to R2, refer to our documentation.
Cloudflare has supported both RSA and ECDSA certificates across our platform for a number of years. Both certificates offer the same security, but ECDSA is more performant due to a smaller key size. However, RSA is more widely adopted and ensures compatibility with legacy clients. Instead of choosing between them, you may want both – that way, ECDSA is used when clients support it, but RSA is available if not.
Now, you can upload both an RSA and ECDSA certificate on a custom hostname via the API.
You can also:
-
Upload an RSA or ECDSA certificate to a custom hostname with an existing ECDSA or RSA certificate, respectively.
-
Replace the RSA or ECDSA certificate with a certificate of its same type.
-
Delete the RSA or ECDSA certificate (if the custom hostname has both an RSA and ECDSA uploaded).
This feature is available for Business and Enterprise customers who have purchased custom certificates.
-
Previously, all viewers watched "the live edge," or the latest content of the broadcast, synchronously. If a viewer paused for more than a few seconds, the player would automatically "catch up" when playback started again. Seeking through the broadcast was only available once the recording was available after it concluded.
Starting today, customers can make a small adjustment to the player embed or manifest URL to enable the DVR experience for their viewers. By offering this feature as an opt-in adjustment, our customers are empowered to pick the best experiences for their applications.
When building a player embed code or manifest URL, just add
dvrEnabled=trueas a query parameter. There are some things to be aware of when using this option. For more information, refer to DVR for Live.
You can now configure HTTP/2 multiplexing settings for origin connections on Enterprise plans. This feature allows you to optimize how Cloudflare manages concurrent requests over HTTP/2 connections to your origin servers, improving cache efficiency and reducing connection overhead.
HTTP/2 multiplexing allows multiple requests to be sent over a single TCP connection. With this configuration option, you can:
- Control concurrent streams: Adjust the maximum number of concurrent streams per connection.
- Optimize connection reuse: Fine-tune connection pooling behavior for your origin infrastructure.
- Reduce connection overhead: Minimize the number of TCP connections required between Cloudflare and your origin.
- Improve cache performance: Better connection management can enhance cache fetch efficiency.
- Customizable performance: Tailor multiplexing settings to your origin's capabilities.
- Reduced latency: Fewer connection handshakes improve response times.
- Lower origin load: More efficient connection usage reduces server resource consumption.
- Enhanced scalability: Better connection management supports higher traffic volumes.
Enterprise customers can configure HTTP/2 multiplexing settings in the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗ or through our API.
We have upgraded and streamlined Cloudflare Rules limits across all plans, simplifying rule management and improving scalability for everyone.
New limits by product:
- Bulk Redirects
- Free: 20 → 10,000 URL redirects across lists
- Pro: 500 → 25,000 URL redirects across lists
- Business: 500 → 50,000 URL redirects across lists
- Enterprise: 10,000 → 1,000,000 URL redirects across lists
- Cloud Connector
- Free: 5 → 10 connectors
- Enterprise: 125 → 300 connectors
- Custom Errors
- Pro: 5 → 25 error assets and rules
- Business: 20 → 50 error assets and rules
- Enterprise: 50 → 300 error assets and rules
- Snippets
- Pro: 10 → 25 code snippets and rules
- Business: 25 → 50 code snippets and rules
- Enterprise: 50 → 300 code snippets and rules
- Cache Rules, Configuration Rules, Compression Rules, Origin Rules, Single Redirects, and Transform Rules
- Enterprise: 125 → 300 rules
- Bulk Redirects
We're introducing Custom Errors (beta), which builds on our existing Custom Error Responses feature with new asset storage capabilities.
This update allows you to store externally hosted error pages on Cloudflare and reference them in custom error rules, eliminating the need to supply inline content.
This brings the following new capabilities:
- Custom error assets – Fetch and store external error pages at the edge for use in error responses.
- Account-Level custom errors – Define error handling rules and assets at the account level for consistency across multiple zones. Zone-level rules take precedence over account-level ones, and assets are not shared between levels.
You can use Cloudflare API to upload your existing assets for use with Custom Errors:
You can then reference the stored asset in a Custom Error rule:
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100708 Aviatrix Network - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-50603 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100709 Next.js - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-46982 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100710
Progress Software WhatsUp Gold - Directory Traversal - CVE:CVE-2024-12105
Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100711 WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-56064 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100712 WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-9047 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100713 FortiOS - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2022-40684 Log Block This is a New Detection
You can now investigate links in emails with Cloudflare Security Center to generate a report containing a myriad of technical details: a phishing scan, SSL certificate data, HTTP request and response data, page performance data, DNS records, what technologies and libraries the page uses, and more.
From Investigation, go to View details, and look for the Links identified section. Select Open in Security Center next to each link. Open in Security Center allows your team to quickly generate a detailed report about the link with no risk to the analyst or your environment.
For more details, refer to Open links.
This feature is available across these Email security packages:
- Advantage
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard
You can now create a Worker by:
- Importing a Git repository: Choose an existing Git repo on your GitHub/GitLab account and set up Workers Builds to deploy your Worker.
- Deploying a template with Git: Choose from a brand new selection of production ready examples ↗ to help you get started with popular frameworks like Astro ↗, Remix ↗ and Next ↗ or build stateful applications with Cloudflare resources like D1 databases, Workers AI or Durable Objects! When you're ready to deploy, Cloudflare will set up your project by cloning the template to your GitHub/GitLab account, provisioning any required resources and deploying your Worker.
With every push to your chosen branch, Cloudflare will automatically build and deploy your Worker.
To get started, go to the Workers dashboard ↗.
These new features are available today in the Cloudflare dashboard to a subset of Cloudflare customers, and will be coming to all customers in the next few weeks. Don't see it in your dashboard, but want early access? Add your Cloudflare Account ID to this form ↗.
AI Gateway adds additional ways to handle requests - Request Timeouts and Request Retries, making it easier to keep your applications responsive and reliable.
Timeouts and retries can be used on both the Universal Endpoint or directly to a supported provider.
Request timeouts A request timeout allows you to trigger fallbacks or a retry if a provider takes too long to respond.
To set a request timeout directly to a provider, add a
cf-aig-request-timeoutheader.
Request retries A request retry automatically retries failed requests, so you can recover from temporary issues without intervening.
To set up request retries directly to a provider, add the following headers:
- cf-aig-max-attempts (number)
- cf-aig-retry-delay (number)
- cf-aig-backoff ("constant" | "linear" | "exponential)