We've released the Agents SDK ↗, a package and set of tools that help you build and ship AI Agents.

You can get up and running with a chat-based AI Agent ↗ (and deploy it to Workers) that uses the Agents SDK, tool calling, and state syncing with a React-based front-end by running the following command:

Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest agents-starter -- --template="cloudflare/agents-starter" # open up README.md and follow the instructions

You can also add an Agent to any existing Workers application by installing the agents package directly

Terminal window npm i agents

... and then define your first Agent:

TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class YourAgent extends Agent < Env > { // Build it out // Access state on this.state or query the Agent's database via this.sql // Handle WebSocket events with onConnect and onMessage // Run tasks on a schedule with this.schedule // Call AI models // ... and/or call other Agents. }

Head over to the Agents documentation to learn more about the Agents SDK, the SDK APIs, as well as how to test and deploying agents to production.