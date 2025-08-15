Workers Static Assets: Corrected handling of double slashes in redirect rule paths

Static Assets: Fixed a bug in how redirect rules ↗ defined in your Worker's _redirects file are processed.

If you're serving Static Assets with a _redirects file containing a rule like /ja/* /:splat , paths with double slashes were previously misinterpreted as external URLs. For example, visiting /ja//example.com would incorrectly redirect to https://example.com instead of /example.com on your domain. This has been fixed and double slashes now correctly resolve as local paths. Note: Cloudflare Pages was not affected by this issue.