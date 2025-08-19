Changelog
Easier debugging in Workers with improved Wrangler error screen
Wrangler's error screen has received several improvements to enhance your debugging experience!
The error screen now features a refreshed design thanks to youch ↗, with support for both light and dark themes, improved source map resolution logic that handles missing source files more reliably, and better error cause display.
|Before
|After (Light)
|After (Dark)
Try it out now with
npx wrangler@latest dev in your Workers project.