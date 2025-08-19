 Skip to content
Easier debugging in Workers with improved Wrangler error screen

Workers

Wrangler's error screen has received several improvements to enhance your debugging experience!

The error screen now features a refreshed design thanks to youch, with support for both light and dark themes, improved source map resolution logic that handles missing source files more reliably, and better error cause display.

BeforeAfter (Light)After (Dark)
Old error screenNew light theme error screenNew dark theme error screen

Try it out now with npx wrangler@latest dev in your Workers project.