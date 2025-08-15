Changelog
The Node.js and Web File System APIs in Workers
Implementations of the
node:fs module ↗ and the Web File System API ↗ are now available in Workers.
The
node:fs module provides access to a virtual file system in Workers. You can use it to read and write files, create directories, and perform other file system operations.
The virtual file system is ephemeral with each individual request havig its own isolated temporary file space. Files written to the file system will not persist across requests and will not be shared across requests or across different Workers.
Workers running with the
nodejs_compat compatibility flag will have access to the
node:fs module by default when the compatibility date is set to
2025-09-01 or later. Support for the API can also be enabled using the
enable_nodejs_fs_module compatibility flag together with the
nodejs_compat flag. The
node:fs module can be disabled using the
disable_nodejs_fs_module compatibility flag.
There are a number of initial limitations to the
node:fs implementation:
- The glob APIs (e.g.
fs.globSync(...)) are not implemented.
- The file watching APIs (e.g.
fs.watch(...)) are not implemented.
- The file timestamps (modified time, access time, etc) are only partially supported. For now, these will always return the Unix epoch.
Refer to the Node.js documentation ↗ for more information on the
node:fs module and its APIs.
The Web File System API provides access to the same virtual file system as the
node:fs module, but with a different API surface. The Web File System API is only available in Workers running with the
enable_web_file_system compatibility flag. The
nodejs_compat compatibility flag is not required to use the Web File System API.
As there are still some parts of the Web File System API tht are not fully standardized, there may be some differences between the Workers implementation and the implementations in browsers.