Python Workers handlers now live in an entrypoint class

We are changing how Python Workers are structured by default. Previously, handlers were defined at the top-level of a module as on_fetch , on_scheduled , etc. methods, but now they live in an entrypoint class.

Here's an example of how to now define a Worker with a fetch handler:

Python from workers import Response , WorkerEntrypoint class Default ( WorkerEntrypoint ): async def fetch ( self , request ): return Response ( "Hello World!" )

To keep using the old-style handlers, you can specify the disable_python_no_global_handlers compatibility flag in your wrangler file:

Consult the Python Workers documentation for more details.