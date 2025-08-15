 Skip to content
Terraform v5.8.4 now available

Cloudflare Fundamentals Terraform

Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high number of issues reported by the Cloudflare Community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a two week cadence to ensure stability and reliability.

One key change we adopted in recent weeks is a pivot to more comprehensive, test-driven development. We are still evaluating individual issues, but are also investing in much deeper testing to drive our stabilization efforts. We will subsequently be investing in comprehensive migration scripts. As a result, you will see several of the highest traffic APIs have been stabilized in the most recent release, and are supported by comprehensive acceptance tests.

Thank you for continuing to raise issues. We triage them weekly and they help make our products stronger.

Changes

  • Resources stabilized:
    • cloudflare_argo_smart_routing
    • cloudflare_bot_management
    • cloudflare_list
    • cloudflare_list_item
    • cloudflare_load_balancer
    • cloudflare_load_balancer_monitor
    • cloudflare_load_balancer_pool
    • cloudflare_spectrum_application
    • cloudflare_managed_transforms
    • cloudflare_url_normalization_settings
    • cloudflare_snippet
    • cloudflare_snippet_rules
    • cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application
    • cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group
    • cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider
    • cloudflare_zero_trust_access_mtls_certificate
    • cloudflare_zero_trust_access_mtls_hostname_settings
    • cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy
    • cloudflare_zone
  • Multipart handling restored for cloudflare_snippet
  • cloudflare_bot_management diff issues resolves when running terraform plan and terraform apply
  • Other bug fixes

For a more detailed look at all of the changes, refer to the changelog in GitHub.

Issues Closed

If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.

Upgrading

We suggest holding off on migration to v5 while we work on stablization. This help will you avoid any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stablized.

If you'd like more information on migrating to v5, please make use of the migration guide. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition. These migration scripts do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of terraform plan to test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository.

