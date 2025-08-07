Requests made from Cloudflare Workers can now force a revalidation of their cache with the origin

By setting the value of the cache property to no-cache , you can force Cloudflare's cache to revalidate its contents with the origin when making subrequests from Cloudflare Workers.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript index.js export default { async fetch ( req , env , ctx ) { const request = new Request ( "https://cloudflare.com" , { cache : "no-cache" , } ) ; const response = await fetch ( request ) ; return response ; }, }; index.ts export default { async fetch ( req , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { const request = new Request ( "https://cloudflare.com" , { cache : 'no-cache' } ) ; const response = await fetch ( request ) ; return response ; } } satisfies ExportedHandler < Environment >

When no-cache is set, the Worker request will first look for a match in Cloudflare's cache, then:

If there is a match, a conditional request is sent to the origin, regardless of whether or not the match is fresh or stale. If the resource has not changed, the cached version is returned. If the resource has changed, it will be downloaded from the origin, updated in the cache, and returned.

If there is no match, Workers will make a standard request to the origin and cache the response.