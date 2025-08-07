Changelog
Requests made from Cloudflare Workers can now force a revalidation of their cache with the origin
By setting the value of the
cache property to
no-cache, you can force Cloudflare's
cache to revalidate its contents with the origin when
making subrequests from Cloudflare Workers.
When
no-cache is set, the Worker request will first look for a match in Cloudflare's cache, then:
- If there is a match, a conditional request is sent to the origin, regardless of whether or not the match is fresh or stale. If the resource has not changed, the cached version is returned. If the resource has changed, it will be downloaded from the origin, updated in the cache, and returned.
- If there is no match, Workers will make a standard request to the origin and cache the response.
This increases compatibility with NPM packages and JavaScript frameworks that rely on setting the
cache property, which is a cross-platform standard part
of the
Request interface. Previously, if you set the
cache
property on
Request to
'no-cache', the Workers runtime threw an exception.
