Directly import `waitUntil` in Workers for easily spawning background tasks
You can now import
waitUntil from
cloudflare:workers to extend your Worker's execution beyond the request lifecycle from anywhere in your code.
Previously,
waitUntil could only be accessed through the execution context (
ctx) parameter passed to your Worker's handler functions. This meant that if you needed to schedule background tasks from deeply nested functions or utility modules, you had to pass the
ctx object through multiple function calls to access
waitUntil.
Now, you can import
waitUntil directly and use it anywhere in your Worker without needing to pass
ctx as a parameter:
This is particularly useful when you want to:
- Schedule background tasks from utility functions or modules
- Extend execution for analytics, logging, or cleanup operations
- Avoid passing the execution context through multiple layers of function calls
For more information, see the
waitUntil documentation.