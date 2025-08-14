Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Terraform provider improvements — Python Workers support, smaller plan diffs, and API SDK fixes
The recent Cloudflare Terraform Provider ↗ and SDK releases (such as cloudflare-typescript ↗) bring significant improvements to the Workers developer experience. These updates focus on reliability, performance, and adding Python Workers support.
Resolved several issues with the
cloudflare_workers_script resource that resulted in unwarranted plan diffs, including:
- Using Durable Objects migrations
- Using some bindings such as
secret_text
- Using smart placement
A resource should never show a plan diff if there isn't an actual change. This fix reduces unnecessary noise in your Terraform plan and is available in Cloudflare Terraform Provider 5.8.0.
You can now specify
content_file and
content_sha256 instead of
content. This prevents the Workers script content from being stored in the state file which greatly reduces plan diff size and noise. If your workflow synced plans remotely, this should now happen much faster since there is less data to sync. This is available in Cloudflare Terraform Provider 5.7.0.
Fixed the
cloudflare_workers_script resource to properly support headers and redirects for Assets:
Available in Cloudflare Terraform Provider 5.8.0.
Added support for uploading Python Workers (beta) in Terraform. You can now deploy Python Workers with:
Available in Cloudflare Terraform Provider 5.8.0.
Fixed an issue where Workers script versions in the SDK did not allow uploading files. This now works, and also has an improved files upload interface:
Will be available in cloudflare-typescript 4.6.0. A similar change will be available in cloudflare-python 4.4.0.
Previously when creating a KV value like this:
...and recalling it in your Worker like this:
You'd get back this:
{metadata:'my metadata', value:"{'hello':'world'}"} instead of the correct value of
{hello: 'world'}
This is fixed in cloudflare-typescript 4.5.0 and will be fixed in cloudflare-python 4.4.0.