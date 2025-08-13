IBM Cloud Logs as Logpush destination

Cloudflare Logpush now supports IBM Cloud Logs as a native destination.

Logs from Cloudflare can be sent to IBM Cloud Logs ↗ via Logpush. The setup can be done through the Logpush UI in the Cloudflare Dashboard or by using the Logpush API. The integration requires IBM Cloud Logs HTTP Source Address and an IBM API Key. The feature also allows for filtering events and selecting specific log fields.

For more information, refer to Destination Configuration documentation.