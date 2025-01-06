Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Specials 100678 Pandora FMS - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11320 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100679
Palo Alto Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-0012, CVE:CVE-2024-9474
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100680 Ivanti - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2024-37397 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100681 Really Simple Security - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-10924 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100682 Magento - XXE - CVE:CVE-2024-34102 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100683 CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51567 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100684
Microsoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-38094, CVE:CVE-2024-38024, CVE:CVE-2024-38023
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100685 CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51568 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100686 Seeyon - Remote Code Execution Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100687
WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-10781, CVE:CVE-2024-10542
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100688 ProjectSend - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11680 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100689
Palo Alto GlobalProtect - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-5921
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100690 Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-37404 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100691 Array Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-28461 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100692 CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51378 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100693 Symfony Profiler - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-50340 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100694 Citrix Virtual Apps - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-8069 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100695 MSMQ Service - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-21554 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100696 Nginxui - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-49368 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100697
Apache ShardingSphere - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2022-22733
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100698 Mitel MiCollab - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-41713 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100699 Apache Solr - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-45216 Log Block New Detection
AI Gateway now supports DeepSeek, including their cutting-edge DeepSeek-V3 model. With this addition, you have even more flexibility to manage and optimize your AI workloads using AI Gateway. Whether you're leveraging DeepSeek or other providers, like OpenAI, Anthropic, or Workers AI, AI Gateway empowers you to:
- Monitor: Gain actionable insights with analytics and logs.
- Control: Implement caching, rate limiting, and fallbacks.
- Optimize: Improve performance with feedback and evaluations.
To get started, simply update the base URL of your DeepSeek API calls to route through AI Gateway. Here's how you can send a request using cURL:
For detailed setup instructions, see our DeepSeek provider documentation.
Workers Builds, the integrated CI/CD system for Workers (currently in beta), now lets you cache artifacts across builds, speeding up build jobs by eliminating repeated work, such as downloading dependencies at the start of each build.
-
Build Caching: Cache dependencies and build outputs between builds with a shared project-wide cache, ensuring faster builds for the entire team.
-
Build Watch Paths: Define paths to include or exclude from the build process, ideal for monorepos to target only the files that need to be rebuilt per Workers project.
To get started, select your Worker on the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ then go to Settings > Builds, and connect a GitHub or GitLab repository. Once connected, you'll see options to configure Build Caching and Build Watch Paths.
-
After you triage your users' submissions (that are machine reviewed), you can now escalate them to our team for reclassification (which are instead human reviewed). User submissions from the submission alias, PhishNet, and our API can all be escalated.
From Reclassifications, go to User submissions. Select the three dots next to any of the user submissions, then select Escalate to create a team request for reclassification. The Cloudflare dashboard will then show you the submissions on the Team Submissions tab.
Refer to User submissions to learn more about this feature.
This feature is available across these Email security packages:
- Advantage
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard
The latest
cloudflaredbuild 2024.12.2 ↗ introduces the ability to collect all the diagnostic logs needed to troubleshoot a
cloudflaredinstance.
A diagnostic report collects data from a single instance of
cloudflaredrunning on the local machine and outputs it to a
cloudflared-diagfile.
The
cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.ziparchive contains the files listed below. The data in a file either applies to the
cloudflaredinstance being diagnosed (
diagnosee) or the instance that triggered the diagnosis (
diagnoser). For example, if your tunnel is running in a Docker container, the diagnosee is the Docker instance and the diagnoser is the host instance.
File name Description Instance
cli-configuration.json
Tunnel run parameters used when starting the tunnel diagnosee
cloudflared_logs.txt
Tunnel log file1 diagnosee
configuration.json
Tunnel configuration parameters diagnosee
goroutine.pprof
goroutine profile made available by
pprof
diagnosee
heap.pprof
heap profile made available by
pprof
diagnosee
metrics.txt
Snapshot of Tunnel metrics at the time of diagnosis diagnosee
network.txt
JSON traceroutes to Cloudflare's global network using IPv4 and IPv6 diagnoser
raw-network.txt
Raw traceroutes to Cloudflare's global network using IPv4 and IPv6 diagnoser
systeminformation.json
Operating system information and resource usage diagnosee
task-result.json
Result of each diagnostic task diagnoser
tunnelstate.json
Tunnel connections at the time of diagnosis diagnosee
-
If the log file is blank, you may need to set
--loglevelto
debugwhen you start the tunnel. The
--loglevelparameter is only required if you ran the tunnel from the CLI using a
cloudflared tunnel runcommand. It is not necessary if the tunnel runs as a Linux/macOS service or runs in Docker/Kubernetes. ↩
For more information, refer to Diagnostic logs.
-
You now have more transparency about team and user submissions for phishing emails through a Reclassification tab in the Zero Trust dashboard.
Reclassifications happen when users or admins submit a phish to Email security. Cloudflare reviews and - in some cases - reclassifies these emails based on improvements to our machine learning models.
This new tab increases your visibility into this process, allowing you to view what submissions you have made and what the outcomes of those submissions are.
Customers can now effectively manage incoming traffic identified as originating from VPN IPs. Customers with compliance restrictions can now ensure compliance with local laws and regulations. Customers with CDN restrictions can use the improved VPN Managed List to prevent unauthorized access from users attempting to bypass geographical restrictions. With the new VPN Managed List enhancements, customers can improve their overall security posture to reduce exposure to unwanted or malicious traffic.
Magic WAN and Magic Transit customers can use the Cloudflare dashboard to configure and manage BGP peering between their networks and their Magic routing table when using a Direct CNI on-ramp.
Using BGP peering allows customers to:
- Automate the process of adding or removing networks and subnets.
- Take advantage of failure detection and session recovery features.
With this functionality, customers can:
- Establish an eBGP session between their devices and the Magic WAN / Magic Transit service when connected via CNI.
- Secure the session by MD5 authentication to prevent misconfigurations.
- Exchange routes dynamically between their devices and their Magic routing table.
Refer to Magic WAN BGP peering or Magic Transit BGP peering to learn more about this feature and how to set it up.
Hyperdrive now caches queries in all Cloudflare locations, decreasing cache hit latency by up to 90%.
When you make a query to your database and Hyperdrive has cached the query results, Hyperdrive will now return the results from the nearest cache. By caching data closer to your users, the latency for cache hits reduces by up to 90%.
This reduction in cache hit latency is reflected in a reduction of the session duration for all queries (cached and uncached) from Cloudflare Workers to Hyperdrive, as illustrated below.
P50, P75, and P90 Hyperdrive session latency for all client connection sessions (both cached and uncached queries) for Hyperdrive configurations with caching enabled during the rollout period.
This performance improvement is applied to all new and existing Hyperdrive configurations that have caching enabled.
For more details on how Hyperdrive performs query caching, refer to the Hyperdrive documentation.
Now, you can manage Cloudflare Snippets with Terraform. Use infrastructure-as-code to deploy and update Snippet code and rules without manual changes in the dashboard.
Example Terraform configuration:
Learn more in the Configure Snippets using Terraform documentation.
Due to changes in the API implementation, the order of list items in an IP list obtained via API or Terraform may change, which may cause Terraform to detect a change in Terraform state. To fix this issue, resync the Terraform state or upgrade the version of your Terraform Cloudflare provider to version 4.44.0 ↗ or later.
You can now generate customized terraform files for building cloud network on-ramps to Magic WAN.
Magic Cloud can scan and discover existing network resources and generate the required terraform files to automate cloud resource deployment using their existing infrastructure-as-code workflows for cloud automation.
You might want to do this to:
- Review the proposed configuration for an on-ramp before deploying it with Cloudflare.
- Deploy the on-ramp using your own infrastructure-as-code pipeline instead of deploying it with Cloudflare.
For more details, refer to Set up with Terraform.
You can now use CASB to find security misconfigurations in your AWS cloud environment using Data Loss Prevention.
You can also connect your AWS compute account to extract and scan your S3 buckets for sensitive data while avoiding egress fees. CASB will scan any objects that exist in the bucket at the time of configuration.
To connect a compute account to your AWS integration:
- In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Cloud & SaaS findings > Integrations.
- Find and select your AWS integration.
- Select Open connection instructions.
- Follow the instructions provided to connect a new compute account.
- Select Refresh.
Now, you can use Cloud Connector to route traffic to your R2 buckets based on URLs, headers, geolocation, and more.
Example setup:
Get started using Cloud Connector documentation.
You can now type in languages that use diacritics (like á or ç) and character-based scripts (such as Chinese, Japanese, and Korean) directly within the remote browser. The isolated browser now properly recognizes non-English keyboard input, eliminating the need to copy and paste content from a local browser or device.
You can now reduce latency and lower R2 egress costs automatically when using Smart Tiered Cache with R2. Cloudflare intelligently selects a tiered data center close to your R2 bucket location, creating an efficient caching topology without additional configuration.
When you enable Smart Tiered Cache for zones using R2 as an origin, Cloudflare automatically:
- Identifies your R2 bucket location: Determines the geographical region where your R2 bucket is stored.
- Selects an optimal Upper Tier: Chooses a data center close to your bucket as the common Upper Tier cache.
- Routes requests efficiently: All cache misses in edge locations route through this Upper Tier before reaching R2.
- Automatic optimization: No manual configuration required.
- Lower egress costs: Fewer requests to R2 reduce egress charges.
- Improved hit ratio: Common Upper Tier increases cache efficiency.
- Reduced latency: Upper Tier proximity to R2 minimizes fetch times.
To get started, enable Smart Tiered Cache on your zone using R2 as an origin.
Fixed an issue with pagination in Security Events' sampled logs where some pages were missing data. Also removed the total count from the events log as these are only sampled logs.
You can now use the
cacheproperty of the
Requestinterface to bypass Cloudflare's cache when making subrequests from Cloudflare Workers, by setting its value to
no-store.
When you set the value to
no-storeon a subrequest made from a Worker, the Cloudflare Workers runtime will not check whether a match exists in the cache, and not add the response to the cache, even if the response includes directives in the
Cache-ControlHTTP header that otherwise indicate that the response is cacheable.
This increases compatibility with NPM packages and JavaScript frameworks that rely on setting the
cacheproperty, which is a cross-platform standard part of the
Requestinterface. Previously, if you set the
cacheproperty on
Request, the Workers runtime threw an exception.
If you've tried to use
@planetscale/database,
redis-js,
stytch-node,
supabase,
axiom-jsor have seen the error message
The cache field on RequestInitializerDict is not implemented in fetch— you should try again, making sure that the Compatibility Date of your Worker is set to on or after
2024-11-11, or the
cache_option_enabledcompatibility flag is enabled for your Worker.
- Learn how the Cache works with Cloudflare Workers
- Enable Node.js compatibility for your Cloudflare Worker
- Explore Runtime APIs and Bindings available in Cloudflare Workers
You can now send user action logs for Email security to an endpoint of your choice with Cloudflare Logpush.
Filter logs matching specific criteria you have set or select from multiple fields you want to send. For all users, we will log the date and time, user ID, IP address, details about the message they accessed, and what actions they took.
When creating a new Logpush job, remember to select Audit logs as the dataset and filter by:
- Field:
"ResourceType"
- Operator:
"starts with"
- Value:
"email_security".
For more information, refer to Enable user action logs.
This feature is available across all Email security packages:
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard
- Field:
You can now stage and test cache configurations before deploying them to production. Versioned environments let you safely validate cache rules, purge operations, and configuration changes without affecting live traffic.
With versioned environments, you can:
- Create staging versions of your cache configuration.
- Test cache rules in a non-production environment.
- Purge staged content independently from production.
- Validate changes before promoting to production.
This capability integrates with Cloudflare's broader versioning system, allowing you to manage cache configurations alongside other zone settings.
- Risk-free testing: Validate configuration changes without impacting production.
- Independent purging: Clear staging cache without affecting live content.
- Deployment confidence: Catch issues before they reach end users.
- Team collaboration: Multiple team members can work on different versions.
To get started, refer to the version management documentation.
Enterprise customers can now optimize cache hit ratios for content that varies by device, language, or referrer by sharding cache using up to ten values from previously restricted headers with custom cache keys.
When configuring custom cache keys, you can now include values from these headers to create distinct cache entries:
accept*headers (for example,
accept,
accept-encoding,
accept-language): Serve different cached versions based on content negotiation.
refererheader: Cache content differently based on the referring page or site.
user-agentheader: Maintain separate caches for different browsers, devices, or bots.
- Content varies significantly by device type (mobile vs desktop).
- Different language or encoding preferences require distinct responses.
- Referrer-specific content optimization is needed.
This configuration creates separate cache entries based on the
accept-languageand
user-agentheaders, while also considering whether the
refererheader is present.
To get started, refer to the custom cache keys documentation.
-
Switched to a new, more responsive table in Security Analytics and Security Events.
Workflows is now in open beta, and available to any developer a free or paid Workers plan.
Workflows allow you to build multi-step applications that can automatically retry, persist state and run for minutes, hours, days, or weeks. Workflows introduces a programming model that makes it easier to build reliable, long-running tasks, observe as they progress, and programmatically trigger instances based on events across your services.
You can get started with Workflows by following our get started guide and/or using
npm create cloudflareto pull down the starter project:
You can open the
src/index.tsfile, extend it, and use
wrangler deployto deploy your first Workflow. From there, you can:
- Learn the Workflows API
- Trigger Workflows via your Workers apps.
- Understand the Rules of Workflows and how to adopt best practices
It’s now easy to create wildcard-based URL Rewrites. No need for complex functions—just define your patterns and go.
What’s improved:
- Full wildcard support – Create rewrite patterns using intuitive interface.
- Simplified rule creation – No need for complex functions.
Try it via creating a Rewrite URL rule in the dashboard.
Cloudflare has introduced new fields to two Gateway-related datasets in Cloudflare Logs:
-
Gateway HTTP:
ApplicationIDs,
ApplicationNames,
CategoryIDs,
CategoryNames,
DestinationIPContinentCode,
DestinationIPCountryCode,
ProxyEndpoint,
SourceIPContinentCode,
SourceIPCountryCode,
VirtualNetworkID, and
VirtualNetworkName.
-
Gateway Network:
ApplicationIDs,
ApplicationNames,
DestinationIPContinentCode,
DestinationIPCountryCode,
ProxyEndpoint,
SourceIPContinentCode,
SourceIPCountryCode,
TransportProtocol,
VirtualNetworkID, and
VirtualNetworkName.
-