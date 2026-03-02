Charge for HTTP content
The x402-proxy template is a Cloudflare Worker that sits in front of any HTTP backend. When a request hits a protected route, the proxy returns a 402 response with payment instructions. After the client pays, the proxy verifies the payment and forwards the request to your origin.
Deploy the x402-proxy template to your Cloudflare account:
- A Cloudflare account ↗
- An HTTP backend to gate
- A wallet address to receive payments
Define protected routes in
wrangler.jsonc:
With Bot Management, the proxy can charge crawlers while keeping the site free for humans:
Requests with a bot score below
bot_score_threshold are directed to the paywall. Use
except_detection_ids to allowlist specific crawlers by detection ID.
Clone the template, edit
wrangler.jsonc, and deploy:
For full configuration options and Bot Management examples, refer to the template README ↗.
For more control, add x402 middleware directly to your Worker using Hono:
Refer to the x402 Workers example ↗ for a complete implementation.
- Pay Per Crawl — Native Cloudflare monetization without custom code
- Charge for MCP tools — Charge per tool call instead of per request
- x402.org ↗ — Protocol specification