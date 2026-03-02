Charge for HTTP content

The x402-proxy template is a Cloudflare Worker that sits in front of any HTTP backend. When a request hits a protected route, the proxy returns a 402 response with payment instructions. After the client pays, the proxy verifies the payment and forwards the request to your origin.

Deploy the x402-proxy template to your Cloudflare account:

Prerequisites

A Cloudflare account ↗

An HTTP backend to gate

A wallet address to receive payments

Configuration

Define protected routes in wrangler.jsonc :

{ " vars " : { " PAY_TO " : "0xYourWalletAddress" , " NETWORK " : "base-sepolia" , " PROTECTED_PATTERNS " : [ { " pattern " : "/api/premium/*" , " price " : "$0.10" , " description " : "Premium API access" } ] } }

Note base-sepolia is a test network. Change to base for production.

Selective gating with Bot Management

With Bot Management, the proxy can charge crawlers while keeping the site free for humans:

{ " pattern " : "/content/*" , " price " : "$0.10" , " description " : "Content access" , " bot_score_threshold " : 30 , " except_detection_ids " : [ 117479730 ] }

Requests with a bot score below bot_score_threshold are directed to the paywall. Use except_detection_ids to allowlist specific crawlers by detection ID.

Deploy

Clone the template, edit wrangler.jsonc , and deploy:

Terminal window git clone https://github.com/cloudflare/templates cd templates/x402-proxy-template npm install npx wrangler deploy

For full configuration options and Bot Management examples, refer to the template README ↗.

Custom Worker endpoints

For more control, add x402 middleware directly to your Worker using Hono:

TypeScript import { Hono } from "hono" ; import { paymentMiddleware } from "x402-hono" ; const app = new Hono <{ Bindings : Env }> () ; app . use ( paymentMiddleware ( "0xYourWalletAddress" as `0x ${ string } ` , { "/premium" : { price : "$0.10" , network : "base-sepolia" , config : { description : "Premium content" }, }, }, { url : "https://x402.org/facilitator" }, ) , ) ; app . get ( "/premium" , ( c ) => c . json ( { message : "Thanks for paying!" } )) ; export default app ;

Refer to the x402 Workers example ↗ for a complete implementation.

