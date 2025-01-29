 Skip to content
Snowflake

This page details which R2 location or jurisdiction is recommended based on your Snowflake region.

You have the following inputs to control the physical location where objects in your R2 buckets are stored (for more information refer to data location):

  • Location hints: Specify a geophrical area (for example, Asia-Pacific or Western Europe). R2 makes a best effort to place your bucket in or near that location to optimize performance. You can confirm bucket placement after creation by navigating to the Settings tab of your bucket and referring to the Bucket details section.
  • Jurisdictions: Enforce that data is both stored and processed within a specific jurisdiction (for example, the EU or FedRAMP environment). Use jurisdictions when you need to ensure data is stored and processed within a jurisdiction to meet data residency requirements, including local regulations such as the GDPR or FedRAMP.

North and South America (Commercial)

Snowflake region nameCloudRegion IDRecommended R2 location
Canada (Central)AWSca-central-1Location hint: enam
South America (Sao Paulo)AWSsa-east-1Location hint: enam
US West (Oregon)AWSus-west-2Location hint: wnam
US East (Ohio)AWSus-east-2Location hint: enam
US East (N. Virginia)AWSus-east-1Location hint: enam
US Central1 (Iowa)GCPus-central1Location hint: enam
US East4 (N. Virginia)GCPus-east4Location hint: enam
Canada Central (Toronto)AzurecanadacentralLocation hint: enam
Central US (Iowa)AzurecentralusLocation hint: enam
East US 2 (Virginia)Azureeastus2Location hint: enam
South Central US (Texas)AzuresouthcentralusLocation hint: enam
West US 2 (Washington)Azurewestus2Location hint: wnam

U.S. Government

Snowflake region nameCloudRegion IDRecommended R2 location
US Gov East 1AWSus-gov-east-1Jurisdiction: fedramp
US Gov West 1AWSus-gov-west-1Jurisdiction: fedramp
US Gov VirginiaAzureusgovvirginiaJurisdiction: fedramp

Europe and Middle East

Snowflake region nameCloudRegion IDRecommended R2 location
EU (Frankfurt)AWSeu-central-1Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
EU (Zurich)AWSeu-central-2Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
EU (Stockholm)AWSeu-north-1Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
EU (Ireland)AWSeu-west-1Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
Europe (London)AWSeu-west-2Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
EU (Paris)AWSeu-west-3Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
Middle East Central2 (Dammam)GCPme-central2Location hint: weur/eeur
Europe West2 (London)GCPeurope-west-2Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
Europe West3 (Frankfurt)GCPeurope-west-3Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
Europe West4 (Netherlands)GCPeurope-west-4Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
North Europe (Ireland)AzurenortheuropeJurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
Switzerland North (Zurich)AzureswitzerlandnorthJurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
West Europe (Netherlands)AzurewesteuropeJurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
UAE North (Dubai)AzureuaenorthLocation hint: weur/eeur
UK South (London)AzureuksouthJurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur

Asia Pacific and China

Snowflake region nameCloudRegion IDRecommended R2 location
Asia Pacific (Tokyo)AWSap-northeast-1Location hint: apac
Asia Pacific (Seoul)AWSap-northeast-2Location hint: apac
Asia Pacific (Osaka)AWSap-northeast-3Location hint: apac
Asia Pacific (Mumbai)AWSap-south-1Location hint: apac
Asia Pacific (Singapore)AWSap-southeast-1Location hint: apac
Asia Pacific (Sydney)AWSap-southeast-2Location hint: oc
Asia Pacific (Jakarta)AWSap-southeast-3Location hint: apac
China (Ningxia)AWScn-northwest-1Location hint: apac
Australia East (New South Wales)AzureaustraliaeastLocation hint: oc
Central India (Pune)AzurecentralindiaLocation hint: apac
Japan East (Tokyo)AzurejapaneastLocation hint: apac
Southeast Asia (Singapore)AzuresoutheastasiaLocation hint: apac