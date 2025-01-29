This page details which R2 location or jurisdiction is recommended based on your Snowflake region.
You have the following inputs to control the physical location where objects in your R2 buckets are stored (for more information refer to data location):
Location hints: Specify a geophrical area (for example, Asia-Pacific or Western Europe). R2 makes a best effort to place your bucket in or near that location to optimize performance. You can confirm bucket placement after creation by navigating to the Settings tab of your bucket and referring to the Bucket details section.
Jurisdictions: Enforce that data is both stored and processed within a specific jurisdiction (for example, the EU or FedRAMP environment). Use jurisdictions when you need to ensure data is stored and processed within a jurisdiction to meet data residency requirements, including local regulations such as the GDPR ↗ or FedRAMP ↗.
North and South America (Commercial)
Snowflake region name
Cloud
Region ID
Recommended R2 location
Canada (Central)
AWS
ca-central-1
Location hint: enam
South America (Sao Paulo)
AWS
sa-east-1
Location hint: enam
US West (Oregon)
AWS
us-west-2
Location hint: wnam
US East (Ohio)
AWS
us-east-2
Location hint: enam
US East (N. Virginia)
AWS
us-east-1
Location hint: enam
US Central1 (Iowa)
GCP
us-central1
Location hint: enam
US East4 (N. Virginia)
GCP
us-east4
Location hint: enam
Canada Central (Toronto)
Azure
canadacentral
Location hint: enam
Central US (Iowa)
Azure
centralus
Location hint: enam
East US 2 (Virginia)
Azure
eastus2
Location hint: enam
South Central US (Texas)
Azure
southcentralus
Location hint: enam
West US 2 (Washington)
Azure
westus2
Location hint: wnam
U.S. Government
Snowflake region name
Cloud
Region ID
Recommended R2 location
US Gov East 1
AWS
us-gov-east-1
Jurisdiction: fedramp
US Gov West 1
AWS
us-gov-west-1
Jurisdiction: fedramp
US Gov Virginia
Azure
usgovvirginia
Jurisdiction: fedramp
Europe and Middle East
Snowflake region name
Cloud
Region ID
Recommended R2 location
EU (Frankfurt)
AWS
eu-central-1
Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
EU (Zurich)
AWS
eu-central-2
Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
EU (Stockholm)
AWS
eu-north-1
Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
EU (Ireland)
AWS
eu-west-1
Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
Europe (London)
AWS
eu-west-2
Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
EU (Paris)
AWS
eu-west-3
Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
Middle East Central2 (Dammam)
GCP
me-central2
Location hint: weur/eeur
Europe West2 (London)
GCP
europe-west-2
Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
Europe West3 (Frankfurt)
GCP
europe-west-3
Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
Europe West4 (Netherlands)
GCP
europe-west-4
Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
North Europe (Ireland)
Azure
northeurope
Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
Switzerland North (Zurich)
Azure
switzerlandnorth
Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
West Europe (Netherlands)
Azure
westeurope
Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
UAE North (Dubai)
Azure
uaenorth
Location hint: weur/eeur
UK South (London)
Azure
uksouth
Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur/eeur
Asia Pacific and China
Snowflake region name
Cloud
Region ID
Recommended R2 location
Asia Pacific (Tokyo)
AWS
ap-northeast-1
Location hint: apac
Asia Pacific (Seoul)
AWS
ap-northeast-2
Location hint: apac
Asia Pacific (Osaka)
AWS
ap-northeast-3
Location hint: apac
Asia Pacific (Mumbai)
AWS
ap-south-1
Location hint: apac
Asia Pacific (Singapore)
AWS
ap-southeast-1
Location hint: apac
Asia Pacific (Sydney)
AWS
ap-southeast-2
Location hint: oc
Asia Pacific (Jakarta)
AWS
ap-southeast-3
Location hint: apac
China (Ningxia)
AWS
cn-northwest-1
Location hint: apac
Australia East (New South Wales)
Azure
australiaeast
Location hint: oc
Central India (Pune)
Azure
centralindia
Location hint: apac
Japan East (Tokyo)
Azure
japaneast
Location hint: apac
Southeast Asia (Singapore)
Azure
southeastasia
Location hint: apac
Was this helpful?
What did you like?
What went wrong?
Thank you for helping improve Cloudflare's documentation!