This page details which R2 location or jurisdiction is recommended based on your Snowflake region.

You have the following inputs to control the physical location where objects in your R2 buckets are stored (for more information refer to data location):

Location hints : Specify a geophrical area (for example, Asia-Pacific or Western Europe). R2 makes a best effort to place your bucket in or near that location to optimize performance. You can confirm bucket placement after creation by navigating to the Settings tab of your bucket and referring to the Bucket details section.

Jurisdictions: Enforce that data is both stored and processed within a specific jurisdiction (for example, the EU or FedRAMP environment). Use jurisdictions when you need to ensure data is stored and processed within a jurisdiction to meet data residency requirements, including local regulations such as the GDPR ↗ or FedRAMP ↗ .

North and South America (Commercial)

Snowflake region name Cloud Region ID Recommended R2 location Canada (Central) AWS ca-central-1 Location hint: enam South America (Sao Paulo) AWS sa-east-1 Location hint: enam US West (Oregon) AWS us-west-2 Location hint: wnam US East (Ohio) AWS us-east-2 Location hint: enam US East (N. Virginia) AWS us-east-1 Location hint: enam US Central1 (Iowa) GCP us-central1 Location hint: enam US East4 (N. Virginia) GCP us-east4 Location hint: enam Canada Central (Toronto) Azure canadacentral Location hint: enam Central US (Iowa) Azure centralus Location hint: enam East US 2 (Virginia) Azure eastus2 Location hint: enam South Central US (Texas) Azure southcentralus Location hint: enam West US 2 (Washington) Azure westus2 Location hint: wnam

U.S. Government

Snowflake region name Cloud Region ID Recommended R2 location US Gov East 1 AWS us-gov-east-1 Jurisdiction: fedramp US Gov West 1 AWS us-gov-west-1 Jurisdiction: fedramp US Gov Virginia Azure usgovvirginia Jurisdiction: fedramp

Note Cloudflare Enterprise customers may contact their account team or Cloudflare Support to get access to the FedRAMP jurisdiction.

Europe and Middle East

Snowflake region name Cloud Region ID Recommended R2 location EU (Frankfurt) AWS eu-central-1 Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur / eeur EU (Zurich) AWS eu-central-2 Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur / eeur EU (Stockholm) AWS eu-north-1 Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur / eeur EU (Ireland) AWS eu-west-1 Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur / eeur Europe (London) AWS eu-west-2 Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur / eeur EU (Paris) AWS eu-west-3 Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur / eeur Middle East Central2 (Dammam) GCP me-central2 Location hint: weur / eeur Europe West2 (London) GCP europe-west-2 Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur / eeur Europe West3 (Frankfurt) GCP europe-west-3 Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur / eeur Europe West4 (Netherlands) GCP europe-west-4 Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur / eeur North Europe (Ireland) Azure northeurope Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur / eeur Switzerland North (Zurich) Azure switzerlandnorth Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur / eeur West Europe (Netherlands) Azure westeurope Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur / eeur UAE North (Dubai) Azure uaenorth Location hint: weur / eeur UK South (London) Azure uksouth Jurisdiction: eu or hint: weur / eeur

Asia Pacific and China

Snowflake region name Cloud Region ID Recommended R2 location Asia Pacific (Tokyo) AWS ap-northeast-1 Location hint: apac Asia Pacific (Seoul) AWS ap-northeast-2 Location hint: apac Asia Pacific (Osaka) AWS ap-northeast-3 Location hint: apac Asia Pacific (Mumbai) AWS ap-south-1 Location hint: apac Asia Pacific (Singapore) AWS ap-southeast-1 Location hint: apac Asia Pacific (Sydney) AWS ap-southeast-2 Location hint: oc Asia Pacific (Jakarta) AWS ap-southeast-3 Location hint: apac China (Ningxia) AWS cn-northwest-1 Location hint: apac Australia East (New South Wales) Azure australiaeast Location hint: oc Central India (Pune) Azure centralindia Location hint: apac Japan East (Tokyo) Azure japaneast Location hint: apac Southeast Asia (Singapore) Azure southeastasia Location hint: apac