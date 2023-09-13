Metrics and analytics
R2 exposes analytics that allow you to inspect the requests and storage of the buckets in your account.
The metrics displayed for a bucket in the Cloudflare dashboard are queried from Cloudflare’s GraphQL Analytics API. You can access the metrics programmatically via GraphQL or HTTP client.
Metrics
R2 currently has two datasets:
|Dataset
|GraphQL Dataset Name
|Description
|Operations
r2OperationsAdaptiveGroups
|This dataset consists of the operations taken buckets of an account.
|Storage
r2StorageAdaptiveGroups
|This dataset consists of the storage of buckets an account.
Operations Dataset
|Field
|Description
|actionType
|The name of the operation performed.
|actionStatus
|The status of the operation. Can be
success,
userError, or
internalError.
|bucketName
|The bucket this operation was performed on if applicable. For buckets with a jurisdiction specified, you must include the jurisdiction followed by an underscore before the bucket name. For example: eu_your-bucket-name
|objectName
|The object this operation was performed on if applicable.
|responseStatusCode
|The http status code returned by this operation.
|datetime
|The time of the request.
Storage Dataset
|Field
|Description
|bucketName
|The bucket this storage value is for. For buckets with a jurisdiction specified, you must include the jurisdiction followed by an underscore before the bucket name. For example:
eu_your-bucket-name
|payloadSize
|The size of the objects in the bucket.
|metadataSize
|The size of the metadata of the objects in the bucket.
|objectCount
|The number of objects in the bucket.
|uploadCount
|The number of pending multipart uploads in the bucket.
|datetime
|The time that this storage value represents.
Metrics can be queried (and are retained) for the past 31 days. These datasets require an
accountTag filter with your Cloudflare account ID.
View via the dashboard
Per-database analytics for R2 are available in the Cloudflare dashboard. To view current and historical metrics for a database:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to the R2 tab and select your bucket.
- Select the Metrics tab.
You can optionally select a time window to query. This defaults to the last 24 hours.
Query via the GraphQL API
You can programmatically query analytics for your R2 databases via the GraphQL Analytics API. This API queries the same dataset as the Cloudflare dashboard, and supports GraphQL introspection.
Examples
Operations
To query the volume of each operation type on a bucket for a given time period you can run a query as such
query {viewer {accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountId }) {r2OperationsAdaptiveGroups(limit: 10000filter: {datetime_geq: $startDatedatetime_leq: $endDatebucketName: $bucketName}) {sum {requests}dimensions {actionType}}}}}
The
bucketName field can be removed to get an account level overview of operations. The volume of operations can be broken down even further by adding more dimensions to the query.
Storage
To query the storage of a bucket over a given time period you can run a query as such.
query {viewer {accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountId }) {r2StorageAdaptiveGroups(limit: 10000filter: {datetime_geq: $startDatedatetime_leq: $endDatebucketName: $bucketName}orderBy: [datetime_DESC]) {max {objectCount,uploadCount,payloadSize,metadataSize}dimensions {datetime}}}}}