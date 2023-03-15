Cloudflare Docs
R2
R2
Limits

​​ Rate limiting on managed public buckets through r2.dev

Managed public bucket access through an r2.dev subdomain is not intended for production usage, and has a rate limit applied to it. When exceeding this rate limit, requests through your r2.dev subdomain will be temporarily throttled, and receive a 429 Too Many Requests response. For production use cases, consider linking a custom domain to your bucket.

​​ Account plan limits

FeatureLimit
Bucket1000 buckets per account
Data storage per bucketUnlimited
Object metadata size2,048 bytes
Object size5 TB per object1
Maximum upload size35 GB2
Maximum upload parts10,000

1The object size limit is 5 GB less than 5 TB, so 4.995 TB.
2The max upload size is 5 MB less than 5 GB, so 4.995 GB.
3Max upload size applies to uploading a file via one request, uploading a part of a multipart upload, or copying into a part of a multipart upload. If you have a Worker, its inbound request size is constrained by Workers request limits. The max upload size limit does not apply to subrequests.
Review the Examples on how to use SDKs with the S3 API to upload large files.

To increase these limits, contact your Cloudflare account team.