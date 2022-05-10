Generate an S3 Auth token

In this guide, you will learn how to generate an API token to serve as the Access Key for usage with existing S3-compatible SDKs and/or XML APIs.

You must purchase R2 before you can generate an API token.

To create an API token:

In Account Home, select R2. Select Manage R2 API Tokens on the right side of the dashboard. Select Create API token. Select the pencil icon or R2 Token text to edit your API token name. Under Permissions, select Read or Edit for your token. Select Create API Token.