Extensions

R2 implements some extensions on top of the basic S3 API. This page outlines these additional, available features.

​​ Extended metadata using Unicode

The Workers R2 API supports Unicode in keys and values natively without requiring any additional encoding or decoding for the customMetadata field. These fields map to the x-amz-meta- -prefixed headers used within the R2 S3-compatible API endpoint.

HTTP header names and values may only contain ASCII characters, which is a small subset of the Unicode character library. To easily accommodate users, R2 adheres to RFC2047 External link icon Open external link and automatically decodes all x-amz-meta-* header values before storage. On retrieval, any metadata values with unicode are RFC2047-encoded before rendering the response. The length limit for metadata values is applied to the decoded Unicode value. Metadata variance Be mindful when using both Workers and S3 API endpoints to access the same data. If the R2 metadata keys contain Unicode, they are stripped when accessed through the S3 API and the x-amz-missing-meta header is set to the number of keys that were omitted.

These headers map to the httpMetadata field in the R2 bindings:

HTTP Header Property Name Content-Encoding httpMetadata.contentEncoding Content-Type httpMetadata.contentType Content-Language httpMetadata.contentLanguage Content-Disposition httpMetadata.contentDisposition Cache-Control httpMetadata.cacheControl Expires httpMetadata.expires

If using Unicode in object key names, refer to Unicode Interoperability.

​​ Auto-creating buckets on upload

If you are creating buckets on demand, you might initiate an upload with the assumption that a target bucket exists. In this situation, if you received a NoSuchBucket error, you would probably issue a CreateBucket operation. However, following this approach can cause issues: if the body has already been partially consumed, the upload will need to be aborted. A common solution to this issue, followed by other object storage providers, is to use the HTTP 100 External link icon Open external link response to detect whether the body should be sent, or if the bucket must be created before retrying the upload. However, Cloudflare does not support the HTTP 100 response. Even if the HTTP 100 response was supported, you would still have additional latency due to the round trips involved.

To support sending an upload with a streaming body to a bucket that may not exist yet, upload operations such as PutObject or CreateMultipartUpload allow you to specify a header that will ensure the NoSuchBucket error is not returned. If the bucket does not exist at the time of upload, it is implicitly instantiated with the following CreateBucket request:

PUT / HTTP/1.1 Host: bucket.account.r2.cloudflarestorage.com <CreateBucketConfiguration xmlns="http://s3.amazonaws.com/doc/2006-03-01/"> <LocationConstraint>auto</LocationConstraint> </CreateBucketConfiguration>

This is only useful if you are creating buckets on demand because you do not know the name of the bucket or the preferred access location ahead of time. For example, you have one bucket per one of your customers and the bucket is created on first upload to the bucket and not during account registration. In these cases, the ListBuckets extension, which supports accounts with more than 1,000 buckets, may also be useful.

Add a cf-create-bucket-if-missing header with the value true to implicitly create the bucket if it does not exist yet. Refer to Auto-creating buckets on upload for a more detailed explanation of when to add this header.

​​ MERGE metadata directive

The x-amz-metadata-directive allows a MERGE value, in addition to the standard COPY and REPLACE options. When used, MERGE is a combination of COPY and REPLACE , which will COPY any metadata keys from the source object and REPLACE those that are specified in the request with the new value. You cannot use MERGE to remove existing metadata keys from the source — use REPLACE instead.

ListBuckets supports all the same search parameters as ListObjectsV2 in R2 because some customers may have more than 1,000 buckets. Because tooling, like existing S3 libraries, may not expose a way to set these search parameters, these values may also be sent in via headers. Values in headers take precedence over the search parameters.

Search parameter HTTP Header Meaning prefix cf-prefix Show buckets with this prefix only. start-after cf-start-after Show buckets whose name appears lexicographically in the account. continuation-token cf-continuation-token Resume listing from a previously returned continuation token. max-keys cf-max-keys Return this maximum number of buckets. Default and max is 1000 .

The XML response contains a NextContinuationToken and IsTruncated elements as appropriate. Since these may not be accessible from existing S3 APIs, these are also available in response headers:

XML Response Element HTTP Response Header Meaning IsTruncated cf-is-truncated This is set to true if the list of buckets returned is not all the buckets on the account. NextContinuationToken cf-next-continuation-token This is set to continuation token to pass on a subsequent ListBuckets to resume the listing. StartAfter This is the start-after value that was passed in on the request. KeyCount The number of buckets returned. ContinuationToken The continuation token that was supplied in the request. MaxKeys The max keys that were specified in the request.

