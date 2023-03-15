Generate an S3 auth token

In this guide, you will learn how to generate an API token to serve as the Access Key for usage with existing S3-compatible SDKs and/or XML APIs.

You must purchase R2 before you can generate an API token.

To create an API token:

In Account Home, select R2. Select Manage R2 API Tokens on the right side of the dashboard. Select Create API token. Select the pencil icon or R2 Token text to edit your API token name. Under Permissions, select Read or Edit for your token. Select Create API Token.

After your token has been successfully created, review your Secret Access Key and Access Key ID values. These may often be referred to as Client Secret and Client ID, respectively. You will not be able to access your Secret Access Key again after this step. Copy and record both values to avoid losing them.

The S3 endpoint is available via the https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com endpoint.

Find your account ID in the Cloudflare dashboard.