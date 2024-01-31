Delete your Cloudflare account
These steps do not apply to accounts under contract. Contact your Customer Success manager if you would like to delete a contract account.
Who can delete their account
If your account uses Single-Sign On (SSO), your super administrator may need to delete your account on your behalf.
If your account does not use SSO, you can delete your account on your own.
Prerequisites
Before Cloudflare can cancel your account and delete your personal information, you will need to follow the process below for each domain associated with your Cloudflare account:
[Cancel your subscriptions or add-on services]/fundamentals/subscriptions-and-billing/cancel-subscription/
If you are using a Cloudflare CNAME setup, update your DNS records at your DNS provider to point to your website IPs or hostnames instead of Cloudflare.
(Optional) Download a copy of your invoices. Once deleted, the invoices will no longer be accessible and cannot be re-sent to you.
Delete your Cloudflare account
Deleting your account is permanent. Any accounts where you are the primary owner will also be deleted and any other users on those accounts will be removed.
All domains, subscriptions, and billing information on your account will be removed from Cloudflare.
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
Select My Profile.
Select Delete this user.
Select Continue to delete user.
Follow the prompts to finish deleting your account.