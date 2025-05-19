You will receive an invoice in the Billing section of your Cloudflare account when you:

Change your Cloudflare plan type.

Upgrade or downgrade to or from a paid plan.

Add a new domain to a Cloudflare account.

Enable or renew a subscription or add-on service.

For any historical invoices not included in the Billing section, contact Cloudflare support.

Note Enterprise customers receive invoices directly from the Cloudflare accounting team.

Enable email invoices from Cloudflare

To enable Cloudflare invoice emails which are sent when you add or remove subscriptions from your account:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Billing. Select Invoices & Documents. From Billing email preferences, toggle the notification switch to On.

After you enable email invoices, you will receive invoices via email:

Within one business day of initial set-up.

Every month at the end of your billing period.

Within one business day for all new purchases.

Download invoice

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Billing. Select Invoices & Documents. Find the invoice you want to download and select the icon next to the invoice number.

Note Invoices cannot be regenerated after they are issued. Any pending billing updates or changes will appear in the next month's invoice.

Billing cycles

Monthly and annual billing subscriptions run on different billing cycles.

The first monthly purchase on a Cloudflare account sets the billing date for the following monthly subscriptions. The same behaviour occurs for annual subscriptions.

You can have two different billing cycles on your account, one for a monthly subscription and another for an annual subscription.