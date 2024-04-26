Change your domain version

Once you enable Version Management, Cloudflare will automatically create:

Version Zero , think about this as the configuration of your current zone. Once default environments are created, Version Zero is automatically deployed to them, guaranteeing no disruption in your live traffic. This Version is also permanently editable. In case you decide to disable Zone Versioning, Version Zero will become your zone again.

Global Configuration, you can find all the configurations here that are not supported by Version Management.

Important Any changes made to the Global Configuration will immediately apply to your zone and all versions of your zone, affecting live traffic.

On the Environments page, you can create default environments for Production, Staging, and Development.

These environments each serve a specific purpose and are accessed differently:

Development : Meant to validate that changes work correctly. The default traffic filters are that the cf.zone.name matches your zone name, the Edge Server IP is a specific value, and the request contains a cookie with development=true .

Staging : Meant to test changes before sending them to Production . The default traffic filters are that the cf.zone.name matches your zone name and the Edge Server IP is a specific value.

: Meant to test changes before sending them to . The default are that the matches your zone name and the is a specific value. Production: Meant to hold all configurations applied to your zone. You cannot edit the traffic filters - which are just that the cf.zone.name is equal to your zone’s name - and cannot delete this environment. This environment has a read-only check enabled, so versions promoted to this environment will become read-only as well.

Based on your organization’s needs, you may need to create additional environments to test and roll out changes.



