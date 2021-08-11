Skip to content
Cloudflare's CDN

Cloudflare’s Content Delivery Network (CDN) is a geographically distributed group of servers that ensure fast delivery of Internet content, including HTML pages, JavaScript files, stylesheets, and images. Caching static resources at Cloudflare reduces your server load and bandwidth, with no extra charges for bandwidth spikes.

There are many reasons to use Cloudflare’s CDN for your site:

Cache

Cloudflare makes customer websites faster by storing a copy of the website’s content on the servers of our globally distributed data centers.

For more information about caching, refer to the Cache documentation.