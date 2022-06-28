Delete your Cloudflare account

These steps do not apply to accounts under contract. Contact your Customer Success manager if you would like to delete a contract account.

Before Cloudflare can cancel your account and delete your personal information, you will need to follow the process below for each domain associated with your Cloudflare account:

​​ Delete your Cloudflare account

Deleting your account is permanent. Any accounts where you are the primary owner will also be deleted and any other users on those accounts will be removed. All domains, subscriptions, and billing information on your account will be removed from Cloudflare.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and navigate to your account. Select My Profile. Select Delete this user > Continue to delete user. Follow the prompts to finish deleting your account.