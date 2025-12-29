Script limits

Cloudflare provides an unlimited number of scripts for Workers for Platforms customers.

cf object

The cf object contains Cloudflare-specific properties of a request. This field is not accessible in user Workers by default because some fields in this object are sensitive and can be used to manipulate Cloudflare features (for example, cacheKey , resolveOverride , scrapeShield .)

To access the cf object, you need to enable trusted mode for your namespace. Only enable this if you control all Worker code in the namespace.

Durable Object namespace limits

Workers for Platforms do not have a limit for the number of Durable Object namespaces.

Cache API

For isolation, caches.default is disabled for namespaced scripts. To learn more about the cache, refer to How the cache Works.

You can set a maximum of eight tags per script. Avoid special characters like , and & when naming your tag.

Need a higher limit? To request an adjustment to a limit, complete the Limit Increase Request Form ↗. If the limit can be increased, Cloudflare will contact you with next steps.

Gradual Deployments

Gradual Deployments is not supported yet for user Workers. Changes made to user Workers create a new version that deployed all-at-once to 100% of traffic.

API Rate Limits

Type Limit Client API per user/account token 1200/5 minutes Client API per IP 200/second GraphQL Varies by query cost. Max 320/5 min User API token quota 50 Account API token quota 500

Note The global rate limit for the Cloudflare API is 1,200 requests per five minute period per user, and applies cumulatively regardless of whether the request is made via the dashboard, API key, or API token. If you exceed this limit, all API calls for the next five minutes will be blocked, receiving a HTTP 429 - Too Many Requests response.

Some specific API calls have their own limits and are documented separately, such as the following:

Enterprise customers can also contact Cloudflare Support to raise the Client API per user, GraphQL, or API token limits to a higher value.