Cloudflare provides an unlimited number of scripts for Workers for Platforms customers.
cf object contains Cloudflare-specific properties of a request. This field is not accessible in user Workers by default because some fields in this object are sensitive and can be used to manipulate Cloudflare features (for example,
cacheKey,
resolveOverride,
scrapeShield.)
To access the
cf object, you need to enable trusted mode for your namespace. Only enable this if you control all Worker code in the namespace.
Workers for Platforms do not have a limit for the number of Durable Object namespaces.
For isolation,
caches.default is disabled for namespaced scripts. To learn more about the cache, refer to How the cache Works.
You can set a maximum of eight tags per script. Avoid special characters like
, and
& when naming your tag.
Gradual Deployments is not supported yet for user Workers. Changes made to user Workers create a new version that deployed all-at-once to 100% of traffic.
|Type
|Limit
|Client API per user/account token
|1200/5 minutes
|Client API per IP
|200/second
|GraphQL
|Varies by query cost. Max 320/5 min
|User API token quota
|50
|Account API token quota
|500
Some specific API calls have their own limits and are documented separately, such as the following:
Enterprise customers can also contact Cloudflare Support to raise the Client API per user, GraphQL, or API token limits to a higher value.
