 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Limits

Script limits

Cloudflare provides an unlimited number of scripts for Workers for Platforms customers.

cf object

The cf object contains Cloudflare-specific properties of a request. This field is not accessible in user Workers by default because some fields in this object are sensitive and can be used to manipulate Cloudflare features (for example, cacheKey, resolveOverride, scrapeShield.)

To access the cf object, you need to enable trusted mode for your namespace. Only enable this if you control all Worker code in the namespace.

Durable Object namespace limits

Workers for Platforms do not have a limit for the number of Durable Object namespaces.

Cache API

For isolation, caches.default is disabled for namespaced scripts. To learn more about the cache, refer to How the cache Works.

​Tags

You can set a maximum of eight tags per script. Avoid special characters like , and & when naming your tag.

Gradual Deployments

Gradual Deployments is not supported yet for user Workers. Changes made to user Workers create a new version that deployed all-at-once to 100% of traffic.

API Rate Limits

TypeLimit
Client API per user/account token1200/5 minutes
Client API per IP200/second
GraphQLVaries by query cost. Max 320/5 min
User API token quota50
Account API token quota500

Some specific API calls have their own limits and are documented separately, such as the following:

Enterprise customers can also contact Cloudflare Support to raise the Client API per user, GraphQL, or API token limits to a higher value.