API examples
As a platform, you deploy Workers on behalf of your customers programmatically. The following examples show how to use the REST API and TypeScript SDK.
Before using these examples, you need:
- Your Account ID - Found in the Cloudflare dashboard URL or API settings
- A dispatch namespace - Created via the dashboard
- An API token with Workers permissions - Create one at API Tokens ↗
For SDK examples, install the Cloudflare SDK:
Upload a Worker script to your dispatch namespace. This is the primary operation your platform performs when customers deploy code.
Use bindings to give each user Worker its own resources like a KV store or database. Use tags to organize Workers by customer ID, project ID, or plan type for bulk operations.
The following example shows how to deploy a Worker with its own KV namespace and tags attached:
For more information, refer to Bindings and Tags.
Deploy a Worker that serves static files (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, images). This is a three-step process:
- Create an upload session with a manifest of files
- Upload the asset files
- Deploy the Worker with the assets binding
For more details on static assets configuration and options, refer to Static assets.
Step 1: Create upload session
The response includes a
jwt token and
buckets array indicating which files need uploading.
Step 2: Upload assets
Step 3: Deploy Worker with assets
Retrieve all user Workers deployed to a namespace.
Delete all Workers matching a tag filter. This is useful when a customer deletes their account and you need to remove all their Workers at once.
Delete all Workers tagged with
customer-123:
Delete a specific Worker by name.
