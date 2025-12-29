API examples

As a platform, you deploy Workers on behalf of your customers programmatically. The following examples show how to use the REST API and TypeScript SDK.

Prerequisites

Before using these examples, you need:

Your Account ID - Found in the Cloudflare dashboard URL or API settings

- Found in the Cloudflare dashboard URL or API settings A dispatch namespace - Created via the dashboard

- Created via the dashboard An API token with Workers permissions - Create one at API Tokens ↗

For SDK examples, install the Cloudflare SDK:

Terminal window npm install cloudflare

Deploy a user Worker

Upload a Worker script to your dispatch namespace. This is the primary operation your platform performs when customers deploy code.

REST API

TypeScript SDK Terminal window # First, create the worker script file cat > worker.mjs << 'EOF' export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { return new Response("Hello from user Worker!"); }, }; EOF # Deploy using multipart form (required for ES modules) curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /workers/dispatch/namespaces/ $NAMESPACE_NAME /scripts/ $SCRIPT_NAME " \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " \ -F 'metadata={"main_module": "worker.mjs"};type=application/json' \ -F 'worker.mjs=@worker.mjs;type=application/javascript+module' TypeScript import Cloudflare from "cloudflare" ; const client = new Cloudflare ( { apiToken : process . env . API_TOKEN , } ) ; async function deployUserWorker ( accountId : string , namespace : string , scriptName : string , scriptContent : string , ) { const scriptFile = new File ([ scriptContent ] , ` ${ scriptName } .mjs` , { type : "application/javascript+module" , } ) ; const result = await client . workersForPlatforms . dispatch . namespaces . scripts . update ( namespace , scriptName , { account_id : accountId , metadata : { main_module : ` ${ scriptName } .mjs` , }, files : [ scriptFile ] , }, ) ; return result ; } // Usage await deployUserWorker ( "your-account-id" , "production" , "customer-123" , `export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { return new Response("Hello from customer 123!"); }, };` , ) ;

Use bindings to give each user Worker its own resources like a KV store or database. Use tags to organize Workers by customer ID, project ID, or plan type for bulk operations.

The following example shows how to deploy a Worker with its own KV namespace and tags attached:

REST API

TypeScript SDK Terminal window curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /workers/dispatch/namespaces/ $NAMESPACE_NAME /scripts/ $SCRIPT_NAME " \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " \ -F 'metadata={"main_module": "worker.mjs", "bindings": [{"type": "kv_namespace", "name": "MY_KV", "namespace_id": "your-kv-namespace-id"}], "tags": ["customer-123", "production", "pro-plan"], "compatibility_date": "2024-01-01"};type=application/json' \ -F 'worker.mjs=@worker.mjs;type=application/javascript+module' TypeScript import Cloudflare from "cloudflare" ; const client = new Cloudflare ( { apiToken : process . env . API_TOKEN , } ) ; async function deployWorkerWithBindingsAndTags ( accountId : string , namespace : string , scriptName : string , scriptContent : string , kvNamespaceId : string , tags : string [] , ) { const scriptFile = new File ([ scriptContent ] , ` ${ scriptName } .mjs` , { type : "application/javascript+module" , } ) ; const result = await client . workersForPlatforms . dispatch . namespaces . scripts . update ( namespace , scriptName , { account_id : accountId , metadata : { main_module : ` ${ scriptName } .mjs` , compatibility_date : "2024-01-01" , bindings : [ { type : "kv_namespace" , name : "MY_KV" , namespace_id : kvNamespaceId , }, ] , tags : tags , // e.g., ["customer-123", "production", "pro-plan"] }, files : [ scriptFile ] , }, ) ; return result ; } // Usage const scriptContent = `export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { const value = await env.MY_KV.get("key") || "default"; return new Response(value); }, };` ; await deployWorkerWithBindingsAndTags ( "your-account-id" , "production" , "customer-123-app" , scriptContent , "kv-namespace-id" , [ "customer-123" , "production" , "pro-plan" ] , ) ;

For more information, refer to Bindings and Tags.

Deploy a Worker with static assets

Deploy a Worker that serves static files (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, images). This is a three-step process:

Create an upload session with a manifest of files Upload the asset files Deploy the Worker with the assets binding

For more details on static assets configuration and options, refer to Static assets.

REST API

TypeScript SDK Step 1: Create upload session Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /workers/dispatch/namespaces/ $NAMESPACE_NAME /scripts/ $SCRIPT_NAME /assets-upload-session" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "manifest": { "/index.html": { "hash": "<sha256-hash-first-16-bytes-hex>", "size": 1234 }, "/styles.css": { "hash": "<sha256-hash-first-16-bytes-hex>", "size": 567 } } }' The response includes a jwt token and buckets array indicating which files need uploading. Step 2: Upload assets Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /workers/assets/upload?base64=true" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $JWT_FROM_STEP_1 " \ -F '<hash1>=<base64-encoded-content>' \ -F '<hash2>=<base64-encoded-content>' Step 3: Deploy Worker with assets Terminal window curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /workers/dispatch/namespaces/ $NAMESPACE_NAME /scripts/ $SCRIPT_NAME " \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " \ -F 'metadata={"main_module": "worker.mjs", "assets": {"jwt": "<completion-token>"}, "bindings": [{"type": "assets", "name": "ASSETS"}]};type=application/json' \ -F 'worker.mjs=export default { async fetch(request, env) { return env.ASSETS.fetch(request); } };type=application/javascript+module' TypeScript interface AssetFile { path : string ; // e.g., "/index.html" content : string ; // base64 encoded content size : number ; // file size in bytes } async function hashContent ( base64Content : string ) : Promise < string > { const binaryString = atob ( base64Content ) ; const bytes = new Uint8Array ( binaryString . length ) ; for ( let i = 0 ; i < binaryString . length ; i ++ ) { bytes [ i ] = binaryString . charCodeAt ( i ) ; } const hashBuffer = await crypto . subtle . digest ( "SHA-256" , bytes ) ; const hashArray = Array . from ( new Uint8Array ( hashBuffer )) ; // Use first 16 bytes (32 hex chars) per API requirement return hashArray . slice ( 0 , 16 ) . map ( ( b ) => b . toString ( 16 ) . padStart ( 2 , "0" )) . join ( "" ) ; } async function deployWorkerWithAssets ( accountId : string , namespace : string , scriptName : string , assets : AssetFile [] , ) { const apiToken = process . env . API_TOKEN ; const baseUrl = `https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ ${ accountId } /workers` ; // Step 1: Build manifest const manifest : Record < string , { hash : string ; size : number }> = {}; const hashToAsset = new Map < string , AssetFile > () ; for ( const asset of assets ) { const hash = await hashContent ( asset . content ) ; const path = asset . path . startsWith ( "/" ) ? asset . path : "/" + asset . path ; manifest [ path ] = { hash , size : asset . size }; hashToAsset . set ( hash , asset ) ; } // Step 2: Create upload session const sessionResponse = await fetch ( ` ${ baseUrl } /dispatch/namespaces/ ${ namespace } /scripts/ ${ scriptName } /assets-upload-session` , { method : "POST" , headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${ apiToken } ` , "Content-Type" : "application/json" , }, body : JSON . stringify ( { manifest } ) , }, ) ; const sessionData = ( await sessionResponse . json ()) as { success : boolean ; result ?: { jwt : string ; buckets ?: string [][] }; }; if ( ! sessionData . success || ! sessionData . result ) { throw new Error ( "Failed to create upload session" ) ; } let completionToken = sessionData . result . jwt ; const buckets = sessionData . result . buckets ; // Step 3: Upload assets in buckets if ( buckets && buckets . length > 0 ) { for ( const bucket of buckets ) { const formData = new FormData () ; for ( const hash of bucket ) { const asset = hashToAsset . get ( hash ) ; if ( asset ) { formData . append ( hash , asset . content ) ; } } const uploadResponse = await fetch ( ` ${ baseUrl } /assets/upload?base64=true` , { method : "POST" , headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${ completionToken } ` }, body : formData , }, ) ; const uploadData = ( await uploadResponse . json ()) as { success : boolean ; result ?: { jwt ?: string }; }; if ( uploadData . result ?. jwt ) { completionToken = uploadData . result . jwt ; } } } // Step 4: Deploy worker with assets binding const workerCode = ` export default { async fetch(request, env) { return env.ASSETS.fetch(request); } };` ; const deployFormData = new FormData () ; const metadata = { main_module : ` ${ scriptName } .mjs` , assets : { jwt : completionToken }, bindings : [ { type : "assets" , name : "ASSETS" } ] , }; deployFormData . append ( "metadata" , new Blob ([ JSON . stringify ( metadata )] , { type : "application/json" } ) , ) ; deployFormData . append ( ` ${ scriptName } .mjs` , new Blob ([ workerCode ] , { type : "application/javascript+module" } ) , ) ; const deployResponse = await fetch ( ` ${ baseUrl } /dispatch/namespaces/ ${ namespace } /scripts/ ${ scriptName } ` , { method : "PUT" , headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${ apiToken } ` }, body : deployFormData , }, ) ; return deployResponse . json () ; } // Usage await deployWorkerWithAssets ( "your-account-id" , "production" , "customer-site" , [ { path : "/index.html" , content : btoa ( "<html><body>Hello World</body></html>" ) , size : 37 , }, { path : "/styles.css" , content : btoa ( "body { font-family: sans-serif; }" ) , size : 33 , }, ]) ;

List Workers in a namespace

Retrieve all user Workers deployed to a namespace.

REST API

TypeScript SDK Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /workers/dispatch/namespaces/ $NAMESPACE_NAME /scripts" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " TypeScript async function listWorkers ( accountId : string , namespace : string ) { const response = await fetch ( `https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ ${ accountId } /workers/dispatch/namespaces/ ${ namespace } /scripts` , { headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${ process . env . API_TOKEN } ` , }, }, ) ; const data = ( await response . json ()) as { success : boolean ; result : Array <{ id : string ; tags ?: string [] }>; }; return data . result ; } // Usage const workers = await listWorkers ( "your-account-id" , "production" ) ; console . log ( workers ) ;

Delete Workers by tag

Delete all Workers matching a tag filter. This is useful when a customer deletes their account and you need to remove all their Workers at once.

REST API

TypeScript SDK Delete all Workers tagged with customer-123 : Terminal window curl -X DELETE "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /workers/dispatch/namespaces/ $NAMESPACE_NAME /scripts?tags=customer-123:yes" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " TypeScript async function deleteWorkersByTag ( accountId : string , namespace : string , tag : string , ) { const response = await fetch ( `https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ ${ accountId } /workers/dispatch/namespaces/ ${ namespace } /scripts?tags= ${ tag } :yes` , { method : "DELETE" , headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${ process . env . API_TOKEN } ` , }, }, ) ; return response . json () ; } // Usage: Delete all Workers for a customer await deleteWorkersByTag ( "your-account-id" , "production" , "customer-123" ) ;

Delete a single Worker

Delete a specific Worker by name.