Test changes to your dynamic dispatch Worker by running the dynamic dispatch Worker locally but connecting it to user Workers that have been deployed to Cloudflare.

Note Consider using a staging namespace to test changes safely before deploying to production.

This is helpful when:

Testing routing changes and validating that updates continue to work with deployed User Workers

and validating that updates continue to work with deployed User Workers Adding new middleware like authentication, rate limiting, or logging to the dynamic dispatch Worker

like authentication, rate limiting, or logging to the dynamic dispatch Worker Debugging issues in the dynamic dispatcher that may be impacting deployed User Workers

How to use remote dispatch namespaces

In the dynamic dispatch Worker's Wrangler file, configure the dispatch namespace binding to connect to the remote namespace by setting remote = true :

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " dispatch_namespaces " : [ { " binding " : "DISPATCH_NAMESPACE" , " namespace " : "production" , " remote " : true } ] } [[ dispatch_namespaces ]] binding = "DISPATCH_NAMESPACE" namespace = "production" remote = true

This tells your dispatch Worker that's running locally to connect to the remote production namespace. When you run wrangler dev , your Dispatch Worker will route requests to the User Workers deployed in that namespace.

For more information about remote bindings during local development, refer to remote bindings documentation.