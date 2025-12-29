Local development
Test changes to your dynamic dispatch Worker by running the dynamic dispatch Worker locally but connecting it to user Workers that have been deployed to Cloudflare.
This is helpful when:
- Testing routing changes and validating that updates continue to work with deployed User Workers
- Adding new middleware like authentication, rate limiting, or logging to the dynamic dispatch Worker
- Debugging issues in the dynamic dispatcher that may be impacting deployed User Workers
In the dynamic dispatch Worker's Wrangler file, configure the dispatch namespace binding to connect to the remote namespace by setting
remote = true:
This tells your dispatch Worker that's running locally to connect to the remote
production namespace. When you run
wrangler dev, your Dispatch Worker will route requests to the User Workers deployed in that namespace.
For more information about remote bindings during local development, refer to remote bindings documentation.
